International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/houthis-claim-new-attack-on-ben-gurion-airport-in-israel-using-ballistic-missiles-1122075602.html
Houthis Claim New Attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel Using Ballistic Missiles
Houthis Claim New Attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel Using Ballistic Missiles
Sputnik International
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday that it had attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport using two ballistic missiles.
2025-05-18T09:29+0000
2025-05-18T09:29+0000
world
middle east
yemen
israel
palestine
houthis
ben gurion international airport
ballistic missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103230/51/1032305175_0:165:1200:840_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b0f851067bb82bcb9dc154dc7c0043.jpg
"The missile force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israel named 'Ben Gurion' Airport, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using two ballistic missiles, one of which was a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and the other a 'Zulfiqar' missile," the movement said in a statement. The operation successfully achieved its goal as the air traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport was disrupted for an hour, the movement said. On Saturday, the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out a done attack on the Ben Gurion Airport, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/houthis-deal-major-blow-to-us-and-allies-reputation-1122044364.html
yemen
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103230/51/1032305175_0:0:1164:873_1920x0_80_0_0_a7e70d38a50c201217cd9d7e9655f785.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
houthis claim new attack, ben gurion airport, ballistic missiles
houthis claim new attack, ben gurion airport, ballistic missiles

Houthis Claim New Attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel Using Ballistic Missiles

09:29 GMT 18.05.2025
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Cccc3333 / Concourse B — Ben Gurion Int'l AirportBen Gurion international airport
Ben Gurion international airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2025
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Cccc3333 / Concourse B — Ben Gurion Int'l Airport
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday that it had attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport using two ballistic missiles.
"The missile force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israel named 'Ben Gurion' Airport, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using two ballistic missiles, one of which was a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and the other a 'Zulfiqar' missile," the movement said in a statement.
The operation successfully achieved its goal as the air traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport was disrupted for an hour, the movement said.
Houthi supporters burn American and Israeli flags during a protest in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2025
World
Houthis Deal Major Blow to US and Allies’ Reputation
13 May, 14:05 GMT
On Saturday, the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out a done attack on the Ben Gurion Airport, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала