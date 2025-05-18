https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/houthis-claim-new-attack-on-ben-gurion-airport-in-israel-using-ballistic-missiles-1122075602.html
Houthis Claim New Attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel Using Ballistic Missiles
Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday that it had attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport using two ballistic missiles.
"The missile force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israel named 'Ben Gurion' Airport, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using two ballistic missiles, one of which was a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and the other a 'Zulfiqar' missile," the movement said in a statement. The operation successfully achieved its goal as the air traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport was disrupted for an hour, the movement said. On Saturday, the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out a done attack on the Ben Gurion Airport, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday that it had attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport using two ballistic missiles.
"The missile force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israel named 'Ben Gurion' Airport, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using two ballistic missiles, one of which was a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and the other a 'Zulfiqar' missile," the movement said in a statement.
The operation successfully achieved its goal as the air traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport was disrupted for an hour, the movement said.
On Saturday, the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces
also carried out a done attack on the Ben Gurion Airport, the statement added.