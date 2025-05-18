https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/houthis-claim-new-attack-on-ben-gurion-airport-in-israel-using-ballistic-missiles-1122075602.html

Houthis Claim New Attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel Using Ballistic Missiles

Houthis Claim New Attack on Ben Gurion Airport in Israel Using Ballistic Missiles

Sputnik International

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, said on Sunday that it had attacked Israel's Ben Gurion Airport using two ballistic missiles.

2025-05-18T09:29+0000

2025-05-18T09:29+0000

2025-05-18T09:29+0000

world

middle east

yemen

israel

palestine

houthis

ben gurion international airport

ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103230/51/1032305175_0:165:1200:840_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b0f851067bb82bcb9dc154dc7c0043.jpg

"The missile force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport, Israel named 'Ben Gurion' Airport, in the occupied area of Yaffa, using two ballistic missiles, one of which was a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile and the other a 'Zulfiqar' missile," the movement said in a statement. The operation successfully achieved its goal as the air traffic at the Ben Gurion Airport was disrupted for an hour, the movement said. On Saturday, the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out a done attack on the Ben Gurion Airport, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/houthis-deal-major-blow-to-us-and-allies-reputation-1122044364.html

yemen

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthis claim new attack, ben gurion airport, ballistic missiles