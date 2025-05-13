International
Houthi fighters earlier claimed that they struck the USS Harry Truman three times within a 24-hour period.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122044094_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d354cf211e19440aab90d7111b9e6666.jpg
America has the world’s greatest military budget. The Houthis have nothing — and still, they won a decisive victory over the US. Here’s how.Hunting for US Drones One more advanced US MQ-9 Reaper drone was recently shot downed by the Houthis.Houthi militants also managed to obliterate US MQ-1 Predator drones in two separate attacks in 2019 and 2022. Each and every such UAV costs about $20 million.Crackdown on Israel, Strikes on US warshipsThe Houthis continue their "comprehensive" air blockade against Israel, the closest US ally in the Middle East. Houthi fighters conduct the anti-Israel air siege almost all by themselves.The attacks came after the Houthis targeted US Navy destroyers – the Stockdale and the O’Kane - in the area late last year.The US lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet worth about $60 million last month. The plane rolled into the Red Sea from the Harry Truman aircraft carrier as the vessel was dodging a Houthi attack.
Houthis Deal Major Blow to US and Allies’ Reputation

14:05 GMT 13.05.2025
© AP Photo / Osamah AbdulrahmanHouthi supporters burn American and Israeli flags during a protest in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025.
Oleg Burunov
Houthi fighters earlier claimed that they struck the USS Harry Truman three times within a 24-hour period.
America has the world’s greatest military budget. The Houthis have nothing — and still, they won a decisive victory over the US. Here’s how.

Hunting for US Drones

One more advanced US MQ-9 Reaper drone was recently shot downed by the Houthis.

A total of eight such drones – worth a whopping $30 million each - have been destroyed by the Houthi group in less than six weeks.

Houthi militants also managed to obliterate US MQ-1 Predator drones in two separate attacks in 2019 and 2022. Each and every such UAV costs about $20 million.

Crackdown on Israel, Strikes on US warships

The Houthis continue their "comprehensive" air blockade against Israel, the closest US ally in the Middle East. Houthi fighters conduct the anti-Israel air siege almost all by themselves.

The Houthis claimed to have staged attacks on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier and its escorting warships in the Red Sea in April.

The attacks came after the Houthis targeted US Navy destroyers – the Stockdale and the O’Kane - in the area late last year.
The US lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet worth about $60 million last month. The plane rolled into the Red Sea from the Harry Truman aircraft carrier as the vessel was dodging a Houthi attack.
Заголовок открываемого материала