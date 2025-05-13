https://sputnikglobe.com/20250513/houthis-deal-major-blow-to-us-and-allies-reputation-1122044364.html

Houthis Deal Major Blow to US and Allies’ Reputation

Houthis Deal Major Blow to US and Allies’ Reputation

Sputnik International

Houthi fighters earlier claimed that they struck the USS Harry Truman three times within a 24-hour period.

2025-05-13T14:05+0000

2025-05-13T14:05+0000

2025-05-13T14:05+0000

us

world

yemen

houthis

fighters

strikes

drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0d/1122044094_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d354cf211e19440aab90d7111b9e6666.jpg

America has the world’s greatest military budget. The Houthis have nothing — and still, they won a decisive victory over the US. Here’s how.Hunting for US Drones One more advanced US MQ-9 Reaper drone was recently shot downed by the Houthis.Houthi militants also managed to obliterate US MQ-1 Predator drones in two separate attacks in 2019 and 2022. Each and every such UAV costs about $20 million.Crackdown on Israel, Strikes on US warshipsThe Houthis continue their "comprehensive" air blockade against Israel, the closest US ally in the Middle East. Houthi fighters conduct the anti-Israel air siege almost all by themselves.The attacks came after the Houthis targeted US Navy destroyers – the Stockdale and the O’Kane - in the area late last year.The US lost an F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet worth about $60 million last month. The plane rolled into the Red Sea from the Harry Truman aircraft carrier as the vessel was dodging a Houthi attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250402/houthis-essentially-eliminated-us-carrier-group-from-asia-without-having-to-fire-a-shot--report-1121732869.html

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

houthi fighters, a decisive victory over the us, houthis' "comprehensive" air blockade against israel, us' loss of us loss of f/a-18 super hornet fighter jet