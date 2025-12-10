https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/russia-working-for-sustainable-peace-not-just-a-ceasefire---kremlin-1123268080.html

Russia Striving for Lasting Peace, Not Mere Ceasefire - Kremlin

Russia is working on peace, not a ceasefire with Ukraine, said the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

"We are working on peace, not on a ceasefire," the Kremlin spokesman told journalists.The Kremlin has closely reviewed part of the interview with US President Donald Trump that addressed Russia and Ukraine, Peskov said."Of course, we have carefully reviewed that part of the interview that touched on us (Russia) and the topic of Ukrainian regulation," he told journalists in response to a question.Trump's statements about the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine are important in terms of the prospects for a peaceful resolution, Peskov noted."This is a very important interview, a very important statement... In many ways, President Trump touched on the root causes of this conflict, particularly regarding NATO. This is very important in terms of the prospects for reaching a peaceful resolution," he told journalists.In the interview, Trump also stated that it is time for Ukraine to hold presidential election, and that the people of Ukraine should have this opportunity. Meanwhile, Zelensky said Ukraine could prepare for elections but requested that the US and European states "ensure security" for their conduct."This is something that President Putin has long spoken about, and it's something that President Trump recently mentioned, so we'll see how events unfold in this direction," Peskov told journalists.Moscow has not yet had the chance to discuss Zelensky's statement on the presidential elections in Ukraine with Washington, he added.Peskov called Trump’s new interview important, particularly his comments on the topic of the settlement in Ukraine.

