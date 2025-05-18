International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Zelensky Says He's Ready for Dialogue With Russia 'in Any Format'
Zelensky Says He's Ready for Dialogue With Russia 'in Any Format'
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Vatican Sunday for its willingness to provide a platform for direct talks. 18.05.2025, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
On Friday, Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said Pope Leo XIV was willing to offer Vatican City as a venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that holding a meeting on Ukrainian settlement in Vatican City would be acceptable for both sides to the conflict.On Friday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held their first in-person meeting in three years in Istanbul on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict. Following the talks, the parties agreed to a large-scale 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange. The head of Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their visions of a possible future ceasefire. The Ukrainian side also requested a meeting of the heads of state, which Russia noted. Medinsky said Russia is ready to continue negotiations.
18:49 GMT 18.05.2025
Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Vatican Sunday for its willingness to provide a platform for direct talks.
On Friday, Holy See Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said Pope Leo XIV was willing to offer Vatican City as a venue for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"I thank the Vatican for its readiness to become a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. We are ready for dialogue in any format for the sake of real results," Zelensky said on Telegram following his meeting with the pope.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that holding a meeting on Ukrainian settlement in Vatican City would be acceptable for both sides to the conflict.
On Friday, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held their first in-person meeting in three years in Istanbul on the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the goals of the proposed talks with Ukraine are to eliminate the root causes of the conflict.
Following the talks, the parties agreed to a large-scale 1,000 for 1,000 prisoner exchange. The head of Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said Moscow and Kiev agreed to present their visions of a possible future ceasefire. The Ukrainian side also requested a meeting of the heads of state, which Russia noted. Medinsky said Russia is ready to continue negotiations.
