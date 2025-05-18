International
Witkoff Hopes Trump-Putin Call Will 'Clear Logjam' in Ukraine Talks
Witkoff Hopes Trump-Putin Call Will 'Clear Logjam' in Ukraine Talks
US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday expressed hope that the upcoming phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be very successful and will "clear up some of the logjam" in the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
2025-05-18T15:05+0000
"I think it is important his sensibilities are that he has got to get on the phone with President Putin, and that is going to clear up some of the logjam and get us to the place that we need to get to. And I think it is going to be a very successful call," Witkoff told ABC News. Witkoff added that the US, "to some extent" had managed to narrow the differences in positions between Russia and Ukraine. "I follow his [Trump's] tactics because they work. The art here is to narrow those that, that you know, wide berth between the parties. And I think, to some extent, we have done that. To some extent, each party is, you know, staking out their positions," the special envoy said.
Witkoff Hopes Trump-Putin Call Will 'Clear Logjam' in Ukraine Talks

15:05 GMT 18.05.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday expressed hope that the upcoming phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be very successful and will "clear up some of the logjam" in the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.
"I think it is important his sensibilities are that he has got to get on the phone with President Putin, and that is going to clear up some of the logjam and get us to the place that we need to get to. And I think it is going to be a very successful call," Witkoff told ABC News.
Witkoff added that the US, "to some extent" had managed to narrow the differences in positions between Russia and Ukraine.
"I follow his [Trump's] tactics because they work. The art here is to narrow those that, that you know, wide berth between the parties. And I think, to some extent, we have done that. To some extent, each party is, you know, staking out their positions," the special envoy said.
Trump Wants to Meet With Putin as Soon as Feasible - Rubio
World
Trump Wants to Meet With Putin as Soon as Feasible - Rubio
03:21 GMT
