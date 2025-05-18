https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/witkoff-hopes-trump-putin-call-will-clear-logjam-in-ukraine-talks-1122079008.html

Witkoff Hopes Trump-Putin Call Will 'Clear Logjam' in Ukraine Talks

Witkoff Hopes Trump-Putin Call Will 'Clear Logjam' in Ukraine Talks

Sputnik International

US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday expressed hope that the upcoming phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be very successful and will "clear up some of the logjam" in the settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

2025-05-18T15:05+0000

2025-05-18T15:05+0000

2025-05-18T15:05+0000

world

donald trump

vladimir putin

ukraine

russia

peace talks

talks

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/19/1121932515_0:156:3089:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_7da0733023acf3eafaf46d192f15405b.jpg

"I think it is important his sensibilities are that he has got to get on the phone with President Putin, and that is going to clear up some of the logjam and get us to the place that we need to get to. And I think it is going to be a very successful call," Witkoff told ABC News. Witkoff added that the US, "to some extent" had managed to narrow the differences in positions between Russia and Ukraine. "I follow his [Trump's] tactics because they work. The art here is to narrow those that, that you know, wide berth between the parties. And I think, to some extent, we have done that. To some extent, each party is, you know, staking out their positions," the special envoy said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250518/trump-wants-to-meet-with-putin-as-soon-as-feasible---rubio-1122074484.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump-putin call, russian president vladimir putin, ukraine conflic