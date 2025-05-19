ICC Violates International Practices by Circumventing National Legal Systems – Venezuelan Official

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/icc-has-no-jurisdiction-over-national-law--venezuelan-official-1122087481.html
In recent years, the ICC has issued arrest warrants for several world leaders. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) holds no universal authority and that Russia does not recognize it.
The ICC violates international law practices by circumventing national legal systems, Daniel Augusto Ramirez Herrera, Venezuela’s public defender general, told Sputnik.All domestic legal mechanisms must be exhausted before proceedings are initiated at the International Criminal Court (ICC), he added.
14:56 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 15:10 GMT 19.05.2025)
The ICC violates international law practices by circumventing national legal systems, Daniel Augusto Ramirez Herrera, Venezuela’s public defender general, told Sputnik.
All domestic legal mechanisms must be exhausted before proceedings are initiated at the International Criminal Court (ICC), he added.