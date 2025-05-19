International
Putin-Trump Phone Call Has Started - Report
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/icc-has-no-jurisdiction-over-national-law--venezuelan-official-1122087481.html
ICC Violates International Practices by Circumventing National Legal Systems – Venezuelan Official
ICC Violates International Practices by Circumventing National Legal Systems – Venezuelan Official
Sputnik International
In recent years, the ICC has issued arrest warrants for several world leaders. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the International Criminal Court (ICC) holds no universal authority and that Russia does not recognize it.
2025-05-19T14:56+0000
2025-05-19T15:10+0000
world
venezuela
international criminal court (icc)
jurisdiction
law
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122087318_0:0:2029:1142_1920x0_80_0_0_6039d4845a8e4e5a7c81486bffc07281.png
The ICC violates international law practices by circumventing national legal systems, Daniel Augusto Ramirez Herrera, Venezuela’s public defender general, told Sputnik.All domestic legal mechanisms must be exhausted before proceedings are initiated at the International Criminal Court (ICC), he added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250515/icc-sets-standards-in-ineffectiveness---russias-deputy-envoy-to-un-1122060246.html
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ICC violates international law practices - Venezuelan official
Sputnik International
ICC violates international law practices - Venezuelan official
2025-05-19T14:56+0000
true
PT0M53S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/13/1122087318_397:0:1934:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_56835a6f5707e9f28c7336452182a1b5.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
international criminal court, no jurisdiction over national law
international criminal court, no jurisdiction over national law

ICC Violates International Practices by Circumventing National Legal Systems – Venezuelan Official

14:56 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 15:10 GMT 19.05.2025)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
In recent years, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for several world leaders. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the International Criminal Court holds no universal authority and that Russia does not recognize it.
The ICC violates international law practices by circumventing national legal systems, Daniel Augusto Ramirez Herrera, Venezuela’s public defender general, told Sputnik.
All domestic legal mechanisms must be exhausted before proceedings are initiated at the International Criminal Court (ICC), he added.
A portrait of Muammar Gaddafi burning in a fire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2025
World
'ICC Sets Standards in Ineffectiveness' - Russia's Deputy Envoy to UN
15 May, 15:48 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала