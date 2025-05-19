https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/russian-forces-take-control-of-two-settlements---mod-1122086120.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Two Settlements - MoD
Russian forces took control of the Novoolenovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Russian forces also took control of the Maryino settlement in the Sumy Region, the ministry added. Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers from the 67th separate mechanized brigade died and dozens were captured in a failed attack on settlement of Belovody in the Sumy Region, a military source told Sputnik. This comes a day after Russia's Battlegroup Vostok freed the settlement of Bogatyr in the DPR. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov thanked soldiers of Russia's 36th independent guards motorized rifle brigade for liberating Bogatyr and praised their professionalism.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces took control of the Novoolenovka settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Russian forces also took control of the Maryino settlement in the Sumy Region, the ministry added.
Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers from the 67th separate mechanized brigade died and dozens were captured in a failed attack on settlement of Belovody in the Sumy Region, a military source told Sputnik.
This comes a day after Russia's Battlegroup Vostok freed the settlement of Bogatyr in the DPR. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov thanked soldiers of Russia's 36th independent guards motorized rifle brigade for liberating Bogatyr and praised their professionalism.
"Today, you are steadily advancing in Shakhtersk direction. Thanks to your professional and resolute actions, the enemy has suffered significant losses," Belousov said in a congratulatory telegram.
In recognition of the courage displayed during the liberation of seven settlements, over 3,800 servicemen have been honored with state awards, while two have been awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation, Belousov said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 455 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The enemy losses amounted to up to 455 troops, three pickup trucks, as well as one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two M113 armored personnel carriers, and one MaxxPro armored vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 230 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated over 150 troops, four vehicles, two field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot over the past 24 hours, the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 140 Ukrainian servicepeople, a tank, two combat armored vehicles, nine vehicles, five field artillery guns and an electronic warfare station over the past day, the ministry said.
Kiev has also lost up to 30 troops, a motor vehicle and three warehouses storing ammunition and war materiel in clashes with Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr battle group over the past 24 hours, the statement read.
Moreover, Russian air defense forces have destroyed 127 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles and five Joint Direct Attack Munition
(JDAM) bombs over the past day, the ministry said.