Russia's Red Lines: What Trump Heard From Putin in High Stakes Talks

Exclusive analysis by Igor Korotchenko (Editor-in-Chief of Russian military publication "National Defense") on the content of the two hour conversation between Presidents Putin and Trump aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict.

2025-05-19T17:55+0000

2025-05-19T17:55+0000

2025-05-19T17:55+0000

analysis

vladimir putin

igor korotchenko

donald trump

russia

ukraine

talks

negotiations

The Russian president came to the table with four non-negotiables, Korotchenko says. These are:The non-bloc status point accounts for Russia's long-standing position on the need to address and eliminate the root causes of the conflict, namely NATO expansion, Korotchenko said."Most importantly," the call was meant to convey "realism from the idea that accepting the conditions formulated by Russia and their support in the US" would allow for peace to be achieved quickly. "One way or another, Russia will realize its aspiration, so its easier to recognize them, accept them and move forward," the observer emphasized.Korotchenko stressed that the Putin-Trump phone call had no parties trying to "dictate their will" to each other, but a respectful discussion in which each side could express their position.

russia

ukraine

2025

