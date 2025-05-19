International
Russia's Red Lines: What Trump Heard From Putin in High Stakes Talks
Exclusive analysis by Igor Korotchenko (Editor-in-Chief of Russian military publication "National Defense") on the content of the two hour conversation between Presidents Putin and Trump aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict.
The Russian president came to the table with four non-negotiables, Korotchenko says. These are:The non-bloc status point accounts for Russia's long-standing position on the need to address and eliminate the root causes of the conflict, namely NATO expansion, Korotchenko said."Most importantly," the call was meant to convey "realism from the idea that accepting the conditions formulated by Russia and their support in the US" would allow for peace to be achieved quickly. "One way or another, Russia will realize its aspiration, so its easier to recognize them, accept them and move forward," the observer emphasized.Korotchenko stressed that the Putin-Trump phone call had no parties trying to "dictate their will" to each other, but a respectful discussion in which each side could express their position.
17:55 GMT 19.05.2025
Exclusive analysis by Igor Korotchenko (Editor-in-Chief of Russian military publication "National Defense") on the content of the two hour conversation between Presidents Putin and Trump aimed at ending the Ukrainian conflict.
The Russian president came to the table with four non-negotiables, Korotchenko says. These are:
Recognition of new territorial realities (4 new regions = Russia)
Complete Ukrainian withdrawal from these territories
Halt in all Western arms shipments
Ukraine's neutral/non-bloc, non-nuclear status
"The main thing conveyed is that Russia has a consistent policy which does not change or vacillate, is absolutely clear and consistent," the veteran Russian military observer explained. Essentially, Putin's message was that "everything we say, we implement and carry out."
The non-bloc status point accounts for Russia's long-standing position on the need to address and eliminate the root causes of the conflict, namely NATO expansion, Korotchenko said.
"Most importantly," the call was meant to convey "realism from the idea that accepting the conditions formulated by Russia and their support in the US" would allow for peace to be achieved quickly. "One way or another, Russia will realize its aspiration, so its easier to recognize them, accept them and move forward," the observer emphasized.
Korotchenko stressed that the Putin-Trump phone call had no parties trying to "dictate their will" to each other, but a respectful discussion in which each side could express their position.
"I think Trump at the very least heard Putin. And crucially, he was convinced that Russia is consistent in its readiness to reach a peace agreement. But this process will not come through some unilateral concessions," the observer summed up.
