International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/who-holds-the-cards-after-putin-trump-phone-call-on-ukraine-1122090310.html
Who Holds the Cards After Putin-Trump Phone Call on Ukraine?
Who Holds the Cards After Putin-Trump Phone Call on Ukraine?
Sputnik International
Veteran Military analyst Sergey Poletaev cuts through the media noise to drop truth bombs on the substance of Monday's high stakes phone call between the Russian and US presidents.
2025-05-19T18:30+0000
2025-05-19T18:35+0000
analysis
vladimir putin
donald trump
joe biden
ukraine
russia
negotiations
talks
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/02/1121968671_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_cd99a73baeab1bb7726ebc6519859d8f.jpg
The ParadoxWho Holds the Cards?Trump's Dilemma:European SideshowThey're begging for any ceasefire now - because without US weapons and support, the proxy war against Russia will be finished, Poletaev stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/russias-red-lines-what-trump-heard-from-putin-in-high-stakes-talks-1122089609.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/full-video-putin-talks-to-media-after-phone-call-with-trump-1122089179.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/02/1121968671_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_4c82bcbb702fb3074d8b46cfadd16b89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what's at stake in putin-trump talks, what are red lines in putin-trump talks, what does trump want out of talks with putin on ukraine
what's at stake in putin-trump talks, what are red lines in putin-trump talks, what does trump want out of talks with putin on ukraine

Who Holds the Cards After Putin-Trump Phone Call on Ukraine?

18:30 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 19.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via APIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Subscribe
Veteran military analyst Sergey Poletaev cuts through the media noise to drop truth bombs on the substance of Monday's high stakes phone call between the Russian and US presidents.

The Paradox

"Peace can only come if Trump abandons his 'ceasefire here and now' idea" in favor of negotiations on a comprehensive and substantive peace agreement.
A quick truce now "would work for the party of war (Ukraine and Europe)...who are not even hiding the fact that during this ceasefire they will prepare and accumulate forces to continue fighting."

Who Holds the Cards?

Russia has the battlefield momentum
"We don't want to continue to fight...but we're ready to do so if necessary"
It's unlikely that the military aspect even arose during the two-hour conversation between the presidents.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Analysis
Russia's Red Lines: What Trump Heard From Putin in High Stakes Talks
17:55 GMT

Trump's Dilemma:
That's because Trump hates funding Ukraine (seeing it as "Biden's war")
"He doesn't want this to become his war," but is risking it if the crisis is drawn out indefinitely.

European Sideshow

They're begging for any ceasefire now - because without US weapons and support, the proxy war against Russia will be finished, Poletaev stressed.
Putin talks to media after a phone call with Trump - FULL VIDEO - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
World
FULL VIDEO: Putin Talks to Media After Phone Call With Trump
17:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала