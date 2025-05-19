Who Holds the Cards After Putin-Trump Phone Call on Ukraine?
18:30 GMT 19.05.2025 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 19.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via APIn this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and President Donald Trump, talk as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican, Saturday, April 26, 2025.
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
Veteran military analyst Sergey Poletaev cuts through the media noise to drop truth bombs on the substance of Monday's high stakes phone call between the Russian and US presidents.
The Paradox
"Peace can only come if Trump abandons his 'ceasefire here and now' idea" in favor of negotiations on a comprehensive and substantive peace agreement.
A quick truce now "would work for the party of war (Ukraine and Europe)...who are not even hiding the fact that during this ceasefire they will prepare and accumulate forces to continue fighting."
Who Holds the Cards?
Russia has the battlefield momentum
"We don't want to continue to fight...but we're ready to do so if necessary"
It's unlikely that the military aspect even arose during the two-hour conversation between the presidents.
Trump's Dilemma:
That's because Trump hates funding Ukraine (seeing it as "Biden's war")
"He doesn't want this to become his war," but is risking it if the crisis is drawn out indefinitely.
European Sideshow
They're begging for any ceasefire now - because without US weapons and support, the proxy war against Russia will be finished, Poletaev stressed.