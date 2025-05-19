https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-trump-call-a-real-step-toward-peace-1122091396.html

Putin-Trump Call: A Real Step Toward Peace?

While the West clings to the war status quo, a phone call between Presidents Trump and Putin may have cracked open a path to diplomacy.

“This call indicates that there is a peace process in place... despite pressure on Trump from Europeans and Zelensky, who wish to continue the war,” says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor from JNU’s Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies. President Putin’s proposal for a ceasefire based on the Ukraine Memorandum with conditions seems reasonable and fair. Why? The ceasefire should not be a pause before more war — it must be real, and guaranteed by the US, Chenoy stresses. This conversation indicates a new impetus in US-Russia relations, according to the professor.The US president is keen to strike a deal with Russia — one he believes will save lives, reduce US material costs, and ultimately benefit American economic interests, Chenoy concludes.

