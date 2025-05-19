https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-trump-call-a-real-step-toward-peace-1122091396.html
Putin-Trump Call: A Real Step Toward Peace?
While the West clings to the war status quo, a phone call between Presidents Trump and Putin may have cracked open a path to diplomacy.
“This call indicates that there is a peace process in place... despite pressure on Trump from Europeans and Zelensky, who wish to continue the war,” says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy, retired professor from JNU’s Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies. President Putin’s proposal for a ceasefire based on the Ukraine Memorandum with conditions seems reasonable and fair. Why? The ceasefire should not be a pause before more war — it must be real, and guaranteed by the US, Chenoy stresses. This conversation indicates a new impetus in US-Russia relations, according to the professor.The US president is keen to strike a deal with Russia — one he believes will save lives, reduce US material costs, and ultimately benefit American economic interests, Chenoy concludes.
“This call indicates that there is a peace process in place... despite pressure on Trump from Europeans and Zelensky, who wish to continue the war,”
says Dr. Anuradha Chenoy
, retired professor from JNU’s Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies.
President Putin’s proposal for a ceasefire
based on the Ukraine Memorandum with conditions seems reasonable and fair. Why?
Russia has gained militarily — yet is willing to trade victory for peace.
The call reflects Putin’s trust in Trump’s word, as “Europe backs Zelensky’s original demands that triggered this war.”
Trump’s White House taking on a mediation role
marks a “departure from past presidents.”
The ceasefire should not be a pause before more war — it must be real, and guaranteed by the US, Chenoy stresses.
This conversation indicates a new impetus in US-Russia relations, according to the professor.
The two presidents are talking on equal terms.
Both leaders are open to engaging on all issues, and the talks appear holistic.
The US president understands Russia’s compulsions and security concerns, and is willing to compromise and negotiate.
He acknowledges Russia’s demand for indivisible security in Europe and globally.
The US president is keen to strike a deal with Russia — one he believes will save lives, reduce US material costs, and ultimately benefit American economic interests, Chenoy concludes.