US President Donald Trump told EU leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he does not think it is a good idea to impose sanctions against Russia because Russia wants to reach an agreement on Ukraine, Axios reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Putin and Trump held a phone call, during which they discussed, among other things, the settlement in Ukraine.Trump said that he had informed Volodymyr Zelensky and some leaders of NATO partner countries about the results of the call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were starting immediately. Listing the European leaders with whom he had a call, Trump did not mention Starmer.Putin and Trump had a phone conversation on Monday. According to the Russian leader, it lasted more than two hours.

