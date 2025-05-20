https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/trump-tells-eu-leaders-zelensky-that-sanctions-against-russia-not-good-idea---reports-1122097173.html
Trump Tells EU leaders, Zelensky That Sanctions Against Russia Not Good Idea - Reports
Trump Tells EU leaders, Zelensky That Sanctions Against Russia Not Good Idea - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump told EU leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he does not think it is a good idea to impose sanctions against Russia because Russia wants to reach an agreement on Ukraine, Axios reported on Tuesday.
2025-05-20T12:41+0000
2025-05-20T12:41+0000
2025-05-20T12:41+0000
world
donald trump
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
nato
sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c78ad15f4b651c03b07fcbb89b6ea6e4.jpg
On Monday, Putin and Trump held a phone call, during which they discussed, among other things, the settlement in Ukraine.Trump said that he had informed Volodymyr Zelensky and some leaders of NATO partner countries about the results of the call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were starting immediately. Listing the European leaders with whom he had a call, Trump did not mention Starmer.Putin and Trump had a phone conversation on Monday. According to the Russian leader, it lasted more than two hours.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-and-trump-prove-to-be-the-real-power-brokers-in-ukraine-peace-push-1122090979.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122028685_171:0:2900:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bda833aee1536d3eec56624472579e3c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump, russian president vladimir putin, sanctions against russia
us president donald trump, russian president vladimir putin, sanctions against russia
Trump Tells EU leaders, Zelensky That Sanctions Against Russia Not Good Idea - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told EU leaders and Volodymyr Zelensky after his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he does not think it is a good idea to impose sanctions against Russia because Russia wants to reach an agreement on Ukraine, media reported on Tuesday.
On Monday, Putin and Trump
held a phone call, during which they discussed, among other things, the settlement in Ukraine.
Trump said that he had informed Volodymyr Zelensky and some leaders of NATO partner countries about the results of the call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were starting immediately. Listing the European leaders with whom he had a call, Trump did not mention Starmer.
Putin and Trump had a phone conversation on Monday. According to the Russian leader, it lasted more than two hours.