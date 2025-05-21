https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/five-reasons-trump-should-dump-ukraine-and-normalize-with-russia-1122103259.html

Five Reasons Trump Should Dump Ukraine and Normalize With Russia

Trump is trying to strike a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. But if it doesn’t work out, he’d better just dump Ukraine and normalize ties with Russia.

Here are 5 reasons why: 1. Ukraine is a Bottomless Money Pit 2. Ukraine Can't Win 3. This Isn't America's Fight 4. Zelensky Can't be Trusted 5. A Deal with Russia is Better for the US

Ekaterina Blinova

