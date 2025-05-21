International
Five Reasons Trump Should Dump Ukraine and Normalize With Russia
13:54 GMT 21.05.2025
Ekaterina Blinova
Trump is trying to strike a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. But if it doesn’t work out, he’d better just dump Ukraine and normalize ties with Russia.
Here are 5 reasons why:

1. Ukraine is a Bottomless Money Pit

The US has so far allocated $182.8B for Ukraine and still the conflict drags on, corruption persists, and victory remains a Zelensky fantasy.
It's time to quit pouring US tax dollars down the drain.

2. Ukraine Can't Win

Even Secretary Rubio admits that, after pouring in billions, Ukraine still can’t win and reclaim the territory it lost since 2014.
Yet Zelensky keeps demanding more - and Washington keeps sending it. The result? More dead Ukrainians.

3. This Isn't America's Fight

Ukraine isn’t a NATO member, and it’s not a vital US national interest.
It’s hardly a fight for “democracy” either — the Zelensky regime has banned opposition parties and shut down media outlets. That’s far from a beacon of freedom.

4. Zelensky Can't be Trusted

He has proven unreliable — he ignored the Minsk agreements and unilaterally broke the 2022 Istanbul preliminary peace deal that could’ve ended the conflict in a month.
He violated the Trump–Putin energy truce. On top of that he lacks legitimacy.

5. A Deal with Russia is Better for the US

Instead of bleeding resources in Ukraine, the US could pursue a geopolitical reset with Moscow.
Russia-US cooperation has a lucrative potential in joint projects ranging from space and nuclear energy to rare earths and AI.
