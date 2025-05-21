https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/us-seems-increasingly-disappointed-with-euro-atlantic-security-structures---lavrov-1122102939.html

US Seems Increasingly Disappointed With Euro-Atlantic Security Structures - Lavrov

The United States seems increasingly disappointed with Euro-Atlantic security structures, which have long proved ineffective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Moscow is of the opinion that the existing European security system has long proved ineffective, the Russian foreign minister said, adding that Europe's security concerns everyone. Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member countries increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, threatening to withdraw from the alliance if European partners do not shoulder greater financial responsibility for their security. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US was not yet planning to reduce its military presence in Europe.

