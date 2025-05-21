https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/us-seems-increasingly-disappointed-with-euro-atlantic-security-structures---lavrov-1122102939.html
US Seems Increasingly Disappointed With Euro-Atlantic Security Structures - Lavrov
The United States seems increasingly disappointed with Euro-Atlantic security structures, which have long proved ineffective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Moscow is of the opinion that the existing European security system has long proved ineffective, the Russian foreign minister said, adding that Europe's security concerns everyone. Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member countries increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, threatening to withdraw from the alliance if European partners do not shoulder greater financial responsibility for their security. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US was not yet planning to reduce its military presence in Europe.
21.05.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States seems increasingly disappointed with Euro-Atlantic security structures, which have long proved ineffective, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"Euro-Atlantic structures have discredited themselves. Now, it must be said, the United States seems to be becoming disappointed with them as well. At least, statements in [US President] Donald Trump's administration suggest that there is a need for Europe to be more responsible for its own affairs, while the US has priorities in other regions of the world," Lavrov said at a joint-press conference following the talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.
Moscow is of the opinion that the existing European security system has long proved ineffective, the Russian foreign minister said, adding that Europe's security concerns everyone.
"We believe that a security system that is not imposed from above by any one structure, but comes from life, would be more just. For example, there are a number of integration associations on the Eurasian continent. Memorandums of cooperation have already been signed between many of these structures, and thus a kind of Greater Eurasian space is being formed naturally, from below," Lavrov added.
Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member countries increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, threatening to withdraw from the alliance if European partners do not shoulder greater financial responsibility for their security. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US was not yet planning to reduce its military presence in Europe.