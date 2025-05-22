https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/netanyahu-names-conditions-for-ending-war-in-gaza-strip-1122106302.html

Netanyahu Names Conditions for Ending War in Gaza Strip

Netanyahu Names Conditions for Ending War in Gaza Strip

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named the key conditions for ending the war in the Gaza Strip, including the release of all hostages, demilitarization of the enclave and the expulsion of the leadership of Palestinian movement Hamas from it.

2025-05-22T04:28+0000

2025-05-22T04:28+0000

2025-05-22T04:28+0000

world

gaza strip

israel-gaza conflict

gaza violence

hamas

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

israel

palestine-israel conflict

genocide

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1d/1121295413_0:8:3070:1735_1920x0_80_0_0_17227765be6c344e1c181e66061e6082.jpg

"I am ready to end the war on clear conditions that will guarantee Israel's security: all hostages return home, Hamas lays down its arms, leaves power, and its leadership is expelled from the Strip. Gaza remains completely demilitarized," Netanyahu said at a press conference on Wednesday. He added that it is also necessary to implement US President Donald Trump's plan, which he called very "correct and revolutionary." The prime minister noted that all countries calling on Israel to stop hostilities until these goals are achieved are, in fact, advocating for Hamas to retain power in the Gaza Strip. Israel launched a new offensive in the Gaza Strip last week as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas. The escalation of hostilities is taking place in parallel with mediated negotiations in Qatar on a truce and a deal to release Israeli hostages. On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. In early March, Israel cut off electricity supply to a desalination plant in the Gaza Strip and barred entry to trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240616/how-hamas-defeated-israel-1118981560.html

gaza strip

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths