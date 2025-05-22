https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/netanyahu-names-conditions-for-ending-war-in-gaza-strip-1122106302.html
Netanyahu Names Conditions for Ending War in Gaza Strip
Netanyahu Names Conditions for Ending War in Gaza Strip
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named the key conditions for ending the war in the Gaza Strip, including the release of all hostages, demilitarization of the enclave and the expulsion of the leadership of Palestinian movement Hamas from it.
"I am ready to end the war on clear conditions that will guarantee Israel's security: all hostages return home, Hamas lays down its arms, leaves power, and its leadership is expelled from the Strip. Gaza remains completely demilitarized," Netanyahu said at a press conference on Wednesday. He added that it is also necessary to implement US President Donald Trump's plan, which he called very "correct and revolutionary." The prime minister noted that all countries calling on Israel to stop hostilities until these goals are achieved are, in fact, advocating for Hamas to retain power in the Gaza Strip. Israel launched a new offensive in the Gaza Strip last week as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas. The escalation of hostilities is taking place in parallel with mediated negotiations in Qatar on a truce and a deal to release Israeli hostages. On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. In early March, Israel cut off electricity supply to a desalination plant in the Gaza Strip and barred entry to trucks carrying humanitarian aid.
"I am ready to end the war on clear conditions that will guarantee Israel's security: all hostages return home, Hamas lays down its arms, leaves power, and its leadership is expelled from the Strip. Gaza remains completely demilitarized
," Netanyahu said at a press conference on Wednesday.
He added that it is also necessary to implement US President Donald Trump's plan, which he called very "correct and revolutionary."
"It says one simple thing: the residents of Gaza who want to leave will be able to leave," Netanyahu said.
The prime minister noted that all countries calling on Israel to stop hostilities until these goals are achieved are, in fact, advocating for Hamas to retain power in the Gaza Strip.
Israel launched a new offensive in the Gaza Strip last week as part of Operation Gideon's Chariots
, which it claims will finally defeat Hamas. The escalation of hostilities is taking place in parallel with mediated negotiations in Qatar on a truce and a deal to release Israeli hostages.
On March 18, Israel resumed strikes on the Gaza Strip, citing Hamas' refusal to accept the US plan to extend the ceasefire, which expired on March 1. In early March, Israel cut off electricity supply to a desalination plant in the Gaza Strip and barred entry to trucks carrying humanitarian aid.