Not the First Time: Moldova Grounds Archbishop Markell Again Before Pilgrimage

Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti said on Friday that he was again searched at the Chisinau airport and banned from leaving Moldova for Turkiye for pilgrimage.

In April, Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti was stopped at Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel, where he had planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony.

