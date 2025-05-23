https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/archbishop-markell-says-again-searched-at-airport-banned-from-leaving-moldova-for-turkiye-1122115771.html
Not the First Time: Moldova Grounds Archbishop Markell Again Before Pilgrimage
In April, Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti was stopped at Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check and missed his flight to Israel, where he had planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti said on Friday that he was again searched at the Chisinau airport and banned from leaving Moldova for Turkiye for pilgrimage.
In April, Archbishop Markell of Balti and Falesti was stopped at Chisinau airport for a lengthy security check
and missed his flight to Israel, where he had planned to attend the traditional Holy Fire ceremony.
"My friend and I decided to make a pilgrimage to the holy places in Turkiye. We had round-trip tickets, vouchers for a hotel where we were supposed to stay for two days. I was forbidden to leave, subjected to humiliating searches [at the airport]. They returned my passport and ticket when the plane was already on the runway," Markell told journalists.