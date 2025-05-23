https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/icc-global-justice-or-political-weapon-1122122072.html
ICC: Global Justice or Political Weapon?
ICC: Global Justice or Political Weapon?
The International Criminal Court claims to uphold justice — but why does it only target leaders from the Global South, while turning a blind eye to Western crimes?
Kevin Ferdinand Ndjimba (African Union International Law Commission) says:
ICC: Global Justice or Political Weapon?
The International Criminal Court claims to uphold justice — but why does it only target leaders from the Global South, while turning a blind eye to Western crimes?
Kevin Ferdinand Ndjimba (African Union International Law Commission) says:
"The good feelings that led to the creation of the International Criminal Court have faded a little. The debate today is about reforming the ICC so it can be seen as fair to all states..."
"Africa's voice must be heard to ensure criminal justice is applied equally. What’s right must be right for everyone," Ndjimba adds.