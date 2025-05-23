International
ICC: Global Justice or Political Weapon?
ICC: Global Justice or Political Weapon?
Sputnik International
The International Criminal Court claims to uphold justice — but why does it only target leaders from the Global South, while turning a blind eye to Western crimes?
Kevin Ferdinand Ndjimba (African Union International Law Commission) says:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/independent-experts-reveal-icc-warrants-against-russia-are-baseless--1122108945.html
ICC: Global Justice or Political Weapon?

19:03 GMT 23.05.2025 (Updated: 12:04 GMT 24.05.2025)
The International Criminal Court claims to uphold justice — but why does it only target leaders from the Global South, while turning a blind eye to Western crimes?
Kevin Ferdinand Ndjimba (African Union International Law Commission) says:
"The good feelings that led to the creation of the International Criminal Court have faded a little. The debate today is about reforming the ICC so it can be seen as fair to all states..."
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2025
World
Independent Experts Reveal ICC Warrants Against Russia Are 'Baseless'
22 May, 10:49 GMT
22 May, 10:49 GMT
"Africa's voice must be heard to ensure criminal justice is applied equally. What's right must be right for everyone," Ndjimba adds.
