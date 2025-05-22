https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/independent-experts-reveal-icc-warrants-against-russia-are-baseless--1122108945.html

Independent Experts Reveal ICC Warrants Against Russia Are 'Baseless'

Independent Experts Reveal ICC Warrants Against Russia Are 'Baseless'

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has completely become a subservient puppet of the West, an independent legal examination of the ICC's arrest warrants for Russian officials revealed a complete lack of basis for these decisions, stated Alexander Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council, in an interview with Sputnik.

According to him, the ICC's practice has demonstrated the unjustified expectations of "enthusiasts of international justice."He noted that with an annual budget of about $170 million and 900 staff members, over 20 years of operation the ICC has only issued arrest warrants for 40 individuals and delivered just 13 final verdicts.He said that issues of politicization of international criminal legal cooperation will be discussed at a scientific-practical seminar during the upcoming 13th International Meeting of High Representatives on Security Issues in Moscow. The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognize, previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC accuses the Russians of "deportation" of children whom Russian authorities were rescuing from Ukrainian shelling and evacuating from combat zones to safe areas. As stated by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, the very notion of the ICC discussing the arrest of the Russian president is unacceptable as Moscow does not recognize its jurisdiction and any of its decisions are legally null and void.The International Criminal Court has reached the peak of absurdity with arrest warrants for heads of state, including Putin, and officials in The Hague understood these decisions couldn't be implemented in practice, stated Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, earlier. As head of a sovereign state, the Russian president has absolute immunity from foreign criminal jurisdiction, Medvedev reminded in his article about the ICC.The ICC also issued an "arrest" warrant for Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Moscow considers these ICC warrants equally absurd, stated Peskov.The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives on Security Issues will take place on May 27-29 in Moscow at the "Russia" National Center under Shoigu's chairmanship.

