Independent Experts Reveal ICC Warrants Against Russia Are 'Baseless'
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands.
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has become a subservient puppet of the West, with an independent legal examination of the ICC's arrest warrants for Russian officials showing a complete lack of basis for these decisions, stated Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, in an interview with Sputnik.
"In recent years, the International Criminal Court has completely degenerated and become an obedient puppet in the hands of the collective West. Under pressure from its handlers, this judicial body made an unlawful decision to issue arrest warrants for our head of state and a number of officials," he said.
20 May, 14:22 GMT
"A legal examination of the so-called ICC verdict, conducted by independent experts in international law, showed a complete absence of evidentiary basis and contradictions in the presented charges. These warrants grossly violate universally-recognized norms of international law," Venediktov emphasized.
According to him, the ICC's practice has demonstrated the unjustified expectations of "enthusiasts of international justice."
"This is due both to the court's obvious inefficiency in actually administering international criminal justice and to numerous abuses and political games by high-ranking officials of this organization," Venediktov explained.
He noted that with an annual budget of about $170 million and 900 staff members, over 20 years of operation the ICC has only issued arrest warrants for 40 individuals and delivered just 13 final verdicts.
"It's not surprising that the ICC, despite the arithmetically impressive number of member states (123), has not become a truly universal body, no matter how much its supporters claim otherwise. Besides Russia, such important international players as China, India, the US, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Turkite, and Saudi Arabia do not participate in the Rome Statute," Venediktov noted.
He said that issues of politicization of international criminal legal cooperation will be discussed at a scientific-practical seminar during the upcoming 13th International Meeting of High Representatives on Security Issues in Moscow.
"In this area, we also have something to offer our foreign partners," Venediktov said.
The ICC Pre-Trial Chamber, whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognize, previously issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova. The ICC accuses the Russians of "deportation" of children whom Russian authorities were rescuing from Ukrainian shelling and evacuating from combat zones to safe areas. As stated by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, the very notion of the ICC discussing the arrest of the Russian president is unacceptable as Moscow does not recognize its jurisdiction and any of its decisions are legally null and void.
The International Criminal Court has reached the peak of absurdity with arrest warrants for heads of state, including Putin, and officials in The Hague understood these decisions couldn't be implemented in practice, stated Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, earlier. As head of a sovereign state, the Russian president has absolute immunity from foreign criminal jurisdiction, Medvedev reminded in his article about the ICC.
The ICC also issued an "arrest" warrant for Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Moscow considers these ICC warrants equally absurd, stated Peskov.
The 13th International Meeting of High Representatives on Security Issues will take place on May 27-29 in Moscow at the "Russia" National Center under Shoigu's chairmanship.