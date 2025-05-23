https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/jd-vance-says-era-of-us-dominance-in-world-over-1122119019.html

JD Vance Says Era of US Dominance in World Over

US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that the United States is no longer the only dominant power in the world, and its competitors like China and Russia seek to outperform it in every domain.

America faces serious threats, and countries like China and Russia are determined to beat it in every single domain, from low-earth orbit to supply chains and even communication infrastructure, according to Vance. Vance emphasized that the Trump administration is committed to keeping and widening the US's alleged technological edge over its adversaries worldwide.

