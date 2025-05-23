https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/jd-vance-says-era-of-us-dominance-in-world-over-1122119019.html
JD Vance Says Era of US Dominance in World Over
JD Vance Says Era of US Dominance in World Over
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that the United States is no longer the only dominant power in the world, and its competitors like China and Russia seek to outperform it in every domain.
2025-05-23T16:08+0000
2025-05-23T16:08+0000
2025-05-23T16:08+0000
americas
us
jd vance
donald trump
china
russia
us hegemony
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:52:820:513_1920x0_80_0_0_6892a01988b84c895fbc3e5aec5f04a9.jpg
America faces serious threats, and countries like China and Russia are determined to beat it in every single domain, from low-earth orbit to supply chains and even communication infrastructure, according to Vance. Vance emphasized that the Trump administration is committed to keeping and widening the US's alleged technological edge over its adversaries worldwide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-and-trump-prove-to-be-the-real-power-brokers-in-ukraine-peace-push-1122090979.html
americas
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:0:820:615_1920x0_80_0_0_fb75af541d5dc4dcfbbbc4b775f5acc7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us hegemony, us hegemony over vance, russia-nato showdown
us hegemony, us hegemony over vance, russia-nato showdown
JD Vance Says Era of US Dominance in World Over
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that the United States is no longer the only dominant power in the world, and its competitors like China and Russia seek to outperform it in every domain.
"In the wake of the Cold War, America enjoyed a mostly unchallenged command of the commons - airspace, sea, space, and cyberspace - but the era of uncontested US dominance is over," Vance said at the 2025 Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony.
America faces serious threats, and countries like China and Russia are determined to beat it in every single domain, from low-earth orbit to supply chains and even communication infrastructure, according to Vance.
Vance emphasized that the Trump administration is committed to keeping and widening the US's alleged technological edge over its adversaries worldwide.