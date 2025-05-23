International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/jd-vance-says-era-of-us-dominance-in-world-over-1122119019.html
JD Vance Says Era of US Dominance in World Over
JD Vance Says Era of US Dominance in World Over
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that the United States is no longer the only dominant power in the world, and its competitors like China and Russia seek to outperform it in every domain.
2025-05-23T16:08+0000
2025-05-23T16:08+0000
americas
us
jd vance
donald trump
china
russia
us hegemony
russia-nato showdown
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:52:820:513_1920x0_80_0_0_6892a01988b84c895fbc3e5aec5f04a9.jpg
America faces serious threats, and countries like China and Russia are determined to beat it in every single domain, from low-earth orbit to supply chains and even communication infrastructure, according to Vance. Vance emphasized that the Trump administration is committed to keeping and widening the US's alleged technological edge over its adversaries worldwide.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-and-trump-prove-to-be-the-real-power-brokers-in-ukraine-peace-push-1122090979.html
americas
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116747506_0:0:820:615_1920x0_80_0_0_fb75af541d5dc4dcfbbbc4b775f5acc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us hegemony, us hegemony over vance, russia-nato showdown
us hegemony, us hegemony over vance, russia-nato showdown

JD Vance Says Era of US Dominance in World Over

16:08 GMT 23.05.2025
CC0 / / James David Vance, US Senator from Ohio.
James David Vance, US Senator from Ohio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Vice President JD Vance said on Friday that the United States is no longer the only dominant power in the world, and its competitors like China and Russia seek to outperform it in every domain.

"In the wake of the Cold War, America enjoyed a mostly unchallenged command of the commons - airspace, sea, space, and cyberspace - but the era of uncontested US dominance is over," Vance said at the 2025 Naval Academy graduation and commissioning ceremony.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Analysis
Putin and Trump Solidify Positions as the Real Power Brokers in Ukraine Peace Push
19 May, 19:25 GMT
America faces serious threats, and countries like China and Russia are determined to beat it in every single domain, from low-earth orbit to supply chains and even communication infrastructure, according to Vance.
Vance emphasized that the Trump administration is committed to keeping and widening the US's alleged technological edge over its adversaries worldwide.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала