Why Russia Wants Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border

Combat veteran and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk reveals the military logic behind Russia’s plan for a massive buffer zone in Ukraine. What’s the goal, and how will it impact Zelensky and NATO?

2025-05-22T17:51+0000

Retired Russian colonel and combat veteran Anatoliy Matviychuk, who served in Afghanistan and Syria, breaks down the military rationale behind Russia’s push to create a buffer zone along its border with Ukraine.“NATO-supplied long-range artillery can hit targets from 70 km. Add a 30 km safety margin — and you get a 100 km deep buffer," the expert explains.“In Afghanistan, the Soviet Union created a similar zone. Same logic, same scale.” “We’re talking about Sumy, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions — territories bordering both the old and new Russian regions.” “Yes, Ukrainians may live and farm there. But there will be no Kiev administration," the expert says. “Push them back 100 km, and they lose the ability to launch raids, surveillance, or shell border towns with key weapons. Drones and long-range missiles? Maybe. But the backbone of their firepower — gone.”

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

