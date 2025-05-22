https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/why-russia-wants-buffer-zone-along-ukraine-border-1122113142.html
Why Russia Wants Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border
Why Russia Wants Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border
Sputnik International
Combat veteran and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk reveals the military logic behind Russia’s plan for a massive buffer zone in Ukraine. What’s the goal, and how will it impact Zelensky and NATO?
2025-05-22T17:51+0000
2025-05-22T17:51+0000
2025-05-22T17:54+0000
opinion
military & intelligence
volodymyr zelensky
russia
ukraine
afghanistan
nato
kursk
us
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1f/1121519849_0:0:2135:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_1669b9fc6381aa35afeb6cc37126b65f.jpg
Retired Russian colonel and combat veteran Anatoliy Matviychuk, who served in Afghanistan and Syria, breaks down the military rationale behind Russia’s push to create a buffer zone along its border with Ukraine.“NATO-supplied long-range artillery can hit targets from 70 km. Add a 30 km safety margin — and you get a 100 km deep buffer," the expert explains.“In Afghanistan, the Soviet Union created a similar zone. Same logic, same scale.” “We’re talking about Sumy, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions — territories bordering both the old and new Russian regions.” “Yes, Ukrainians may live and farm there. But there will be no Kiev administration," the expert says. “Push them back 100 km, and they lose the ability to launch raids, surveillance, or shell border towns with key weapons. Drones and long-range missiles? Maybe. But the backbone of their firepower — gone.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/putin-methods-used-by-ukrainian-armed-forces-and-foreign-merc-terrorist-1122111893.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/kremlin-names-condition-for-putin-zelensky-meeting-1122070504.html
russia
ukraine
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/1f/1121519849_33:0:1993:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_3e4d0e29689c483ae57ac17862b0bd83.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
safe zone in ukraine, buffer zone in ukraine, russian president putin, ukraine conflict, bryansk, sumy, chernigov, volodymyr zelensky, nato weapons, russia-ukraine peace settlement
safe zone in ukraine, buffer zone in ukraine, russian president putin, ukraine conflict, bryansk, sumy, chernigov, volodymyr zelensky, nato weapons, russia-ukraine peace settlement
Why Russia Wants Buffer Zone Along Ukraine Border
17:51 GMT 22.05.2025 (Updated: 17:54 GMT 22.05.2025)
Combat veteran and retired colonel Anatoliy Matviychuk reveals the military logic behind Russia’s plan for a massive buffer zone in Ukraine. What’s the goal, and how will it impact Zelensky and NATO?
Retired Russian colonel and combat veteran Anatoliy Matviychuk, who served in Afghanistan and Syria, breaks down the military rationale behind Russia’s push to create a buffer zone
along its border with Ukraine.
“This won’t just be a demilitarized belt — it’s about shielding Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Crimea, Zaporozhye, Kherson and Donbass regions from NATO artillery fire.”
“NATO-supplied long-range artillery can hit targets from 70 km. Add a 30 km safety margin — and you get a 100 km deep buffer," the expert explains.
“In Afghanistan, the Soviet Union created a similar zone. Same logic, same scale.”
“We’re talking about Sumy, Chernigov, Dnepropetrovsk, and Kharkov regions — territories bordering both the old and new Russian regions.”
“Yes, Ukrainians may live and farm there. But there will be no Kiev administration
," the expert says.
What Does This mean for the Ukrainian Military?
“Push them back 100 km, and they lose the ability to launch raids, surveillance, or shell border towns with key weapons. Drones and long-range missiles? Maybe. But the backbone of their firepower — gone.”
“He’ll cry crocodile tears, scream about ‘occupation.’ But our leadership won’t blink. The safety of our people comes first," Matviychuk concludes.