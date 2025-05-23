https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/russian-forces-liberate-radkovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1122116400.html

Russian Forces Liberate Radkovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Radkovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 2,875 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,585 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated more than 1,665 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated over 1,180 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 1,185 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian air defense systems destroyed 1,177 Ukrainian drones, including 788 outside the special operation zone on May 20-23, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

