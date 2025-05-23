https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/russian-forces-liberate-radkovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region--1122116400.html
Russian Forces Liberate Radkovka Settlement in Kharkov Region
Sputnik International
Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Radkovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 2,875 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,585 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated more than 1,665 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated over 1,180 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 1,185 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian air defense systems destroyed 1,177 Ukrainian drones, including 788 outside the special operation zone on May 20-23, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
MOSCOW, May 23 (Sputnik) - Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Radkovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Zapad group of forces, the settlement of Radkovka, Kharkov region, has been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 2,875 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 2,875 servicepeople, a tank, 42 combat armored vehicles, 39 cars and 11 field artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Zapad group of forces has eliminated over 1,585 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated more than 1,665 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Sever group of troops eliminated over 1,180 soldiers in the past day, while the Vostok group has eliminated more than 1,185 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense systems destroyed 1,177 Ukrainian drones, including 788 outside the special operation zone on May 20-23, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"During the repulse of a massive attack by enemy drones (from 17:00 GMT on May 20 to 17:00 GMT on May 23), a total of 1,177 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, including 788 UAVs shot down by air defense systems outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.