https://sputnikglobe.com/20241101/americas-occupation-of-korea-where-are-us-troops-based-and-what-scandals-have-they-been-mired-in-1120746929.html

America’s Occupation of Korea: Where Are US Troops Based and What Scandals Have They Been Mired in?

America’s Occupation of Korea: Where Are US Troops Based and What Scandals Have They Been Mired in?

Sputnik International

How many troops does the US have in South Korea? Where exactly are they? What are they doing there? Which US politicians have called for them to be pulled out and why? Sputnik explores.

2024-11-01T12:39+0000

2024-11-01T12:39+0000

2024-11-01T13:30+0000

military

military & intelligence

us

donald trump

ron paul

mark esper

south korea

seoul

china

pentagon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/01/1120746710_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3f6d0b430c25ed75bd102acef4d65425.jpg

The US and South Korea are “deepening our nuclear and strategic planning efforts” and “increasing the regular deployment of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula,” DoD chief Lloyd Austin announced in a press conference with his South Korean counterpart in Washington this week.The Pentagon began turning South Korea into its own regional military bridgehead from 1945 onward, with the roughly 25,400 US troops currently stationed there constituting the US’ third-largest permanent deployment abroad after Japan and Germany.The Pentagon requires an entire separate command to coordinate all these forces, known as United States Forces Korea (USFK), headquartered at Camp Humphreys. USFK is currently commanded by four-star Army General Paul LaCamera.US Nukes in Korea?During the Cold War, the United States deployed as many as 950 nuclear warheads in South Korea – enough firepower to obliterate Seoul’s neighbor and wreak havoc on the neighboring Soviet Union and China. The USSR and China did not put nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula during the Cold War.Costly PresenceThe Pentagon’s footprint in Korea doesn’t come cheap. A 2021 report by the Congressional Government Accountability Office found that between 2016 and 2019 alone, the US spent $13.4 billion in the country on military salaries, base construction, and maintenance. Seoul spent $5.8 billion to support the US presence during the same period.Scandals Involving US TroopsFrom the reputational standpoint as well, the US presence in Korea has had its consequences, with US soldiers both historically and today regularly implicated in crimes ranging from prostitution and human trafficking to rape, abuse of minors, and drug-related offences.Time to Go Home?There are a few proponents of an exit from Korea in Washington. “How long do we have to stay in Korea? We were there since I was in high school,” then-76-year-old GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul quipped at a campaign event in 2011.In 2022, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Donald Trump had proposed the “complete withdrawal of US forces from South Korea,” which Esper explained prompted him to pacify the president into reneging on the idea.Earlier this year, Trump said in an interview that the US might withdraw troops from “wealthy” South Korea if it doesn’t pay its share for defense. “I want South Korea to treat us properly,” Trump said, adding that the current US commitment to the country “doesn’t make any sense.”North Korea has often cited the US troop presence, and "provocative" exercises of American forces alongside their South Korean counterparts near the Demilitarized Zone frontier, as one of the reasons for its heightened security posture, and development of nuclear weapons. During the Trump administration and the presidency of South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, important steps, including a series of historic, high-profile meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean and US counterparts, were taken to try to defuse regional tensions.But tensions ramped back up again under President Joe Biden, with the US leader opting not to meet with Kim, as well as resuming and expanding military drills in the region, including exercises incorporating forces from Japan, and signing a trilateral security pact with Seoul and Tokyo in 2023. The measure prompted North Korea to ink the historic Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with Russia."Very close cooperation has been established between military and security services of the two countries. This also allows us to effectively address important issues related to the safety of our and your citizens," Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241019/north-korea-to-consider-repeated-intrusion-by-south-korean-drone-a-declaration-of-war-1120598311.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/south-korea-approves-suspension-of-inter-korean-military-agreement-1118763178.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241023/north-korea-strengthens-missile-forces-to-counter-growing-us-threats-1120649155.html

south korea

seoul

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are us troops still in korea, where are us troops in korea, what are us troops doing in korea, does north korea see us troops in south korea as a threat