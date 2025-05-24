https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/germany-discusses-nuclear-issues-with-partners-but-relies-on-us-shield---defense-minister-1122122283.html

Germany Discusses Nuclear Issues With Partners But Relies on US Shield - Defense Minister

Germany Discusses Nuclear Issues With Partners But Relies on US Shield - Defense Minister

Germany is engaged in a confidential nuclear dialogue with partners but recognizes the irreplaceability of the United States' nuclear shield for Europe in the foreseeable future, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.

On March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron offered French nuclear weapons for the protection of the entire European Union, citing an alleged Russian threat and the change in the United States' position on Ukraine and NATO. The Kremlin called Macron's speech confrontational, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described it as a "threat." He said "new uncertainty" emerged in the Transatlantic relationship after US President Donald Trump took office, nevertheless, Germany continues to rely on the US in defense matters. Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member countries increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, threatening to withdraw from the alliance if European partners do not shoulder greater financial responsibility for their security. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US was not yet planning to reduce its military presence in Europe.

