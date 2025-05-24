https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/germany-discusses-nuclear-issues-with-partners-but-relies-on-us-shield---defense-minister-1122122283.html
Germany Discusses Nuclear Issues With Partners But Relies on US Shield - Defense Minister
Germany Discusses Nuclear Issues With Partners But Relies on US Shield - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Germany is engaged in a confidential nuclear dialogue with partners but recognizes the irreplaceability of the United States' nuclear shield for Europe in the foreseeable future, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.
2025-05-24T12:35+0000
2025-05-24T12:35+0000
2025-05-24T13:13+0000
military
russia-nato showdown
emmanuel macron
germany
france
russia
nato
boris pistorius
europe
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119069040_0:69:2000:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_6b125728ebcc3de2195476b8dba929b8.jpg
On March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron offered French nuclear weapons for the protection of the entire European Union, citing an alleged Russian threat and the change in the United States' position on Ukraine and NATO. The Kremlin called Macron's speech confrontational, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described it as a "threat." He said "new uncertainty" emerged in the Transatlantic relationship after US President Donald Trump took office, nevertheless, Germany continues to rely on the US in defense matters. Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member countries increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, threatening to withdraw from the alliance if European partners do not shoulder greater financial responsibility for their security. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US was not yet planning to reduce its military presence in Europe.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250422/russia-defeated-nazism-while-west-was-busy-developing-doomsday-weaponry-1121912883.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250504/putin-says-russia-had-no-need-to-use-nuclear-weapons-in-ukraine-military-operation-1121977419.html
germany
france
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119069040_158:0:1843:1264_1920x0_80_0_0_c8eea004d10db027a6e2cae821a00a08.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
germany nuclear sharing, nato nuclear sharing, nato nuclear, germany nuclear
germany nuclear sharing, nato nuclear sharing, nato nuclear, germany nuclear
Germany Discusses Nuclear Issues With Partners But Relies on US Shield - Defense Minister
12:35 GMT 24.05.2025 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 24.05.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is engaged in a confidential nuclear dialogue with partners but recognizes the irreplaceability of the United States' nuclear shield for Europe in the foreseeable future, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.
On March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron offered French nuclear weapons for the protection of the entire European Union, citing an alleged Russian threat and the change in the United States' position on Ukraine and NATO. The Kremlin called Macron's speech confrontational, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described it as a "threat."
"We have a strong interest in deep dialogue with our close partners on nuclear issues, and we are conducting it confidentially. I believe that discussing this issue publicly is wrong. However, it remains first and foremost true that the US nuclear umbrella for Europe is not replaceable in the foreseeable future, and we should not create a different impression," Pistorius told a German media, commenting on Macron's suggestion.
He said "new uncertainty" emerged in the Transatlantic relationship after US President Donald Trump took office, nevertheless, Germany continues to rely on the US in defense matters.
"So far there has been no noteworthy signs of the [US's] withdrawal from Europe or from nuclear deterrence," Pistorius also said.
Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low contribution to NATO's defense capability and demanded that all member countries increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, threatening to withdraw from the alliance if European partners do not shoulder greater financial responsibility for their security. At the same time, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said the US was not yet planning to reduce its military presence in Europe.