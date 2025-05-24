https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/peacekeepers-on-pause-germany-awaits-un-nato-or-eu-permission-1122122566.html
Peacekeepers on Pause: Germany Awaits UN, NATO or EU Permission
Germany will consider sending its soldiers to Ukraine only if one of the international organizations issues a relevant mandate for the deployment of peacekeepers, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that deployment of troops of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine will be seen as a relapse of a military threat to Russia and considered as possible legitimate targets. Following the Paris summit of the Coalition of the Willing on March 27, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a number of countries were planning to send "deterrent forces" to Ukraine. He stressed that the French-UK initiative aimed to neither replace Ukrainian troops nor act as peacekeepers. Their goal will be to "contain" Russia, and they will be deployed in strategic locations predetermined in cooperation with Ukraine. On March 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there was no room for a compromise on foreign military deployment in Ukraine. He argued that Western countries would not agree to discuss the terms of a peace process as long as their troops created "facts on the ground" in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said last year that the West planned to deploy a so-called peacekeeping contingent of about 100,000 in Ukraine to restore its combat capability. The SVR called this scenario a de facto occupation of Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany will consider sending its soldiers to Ukraine only if one of the international organizations issues a relevant mandate for the deployment of peacekeepers, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.
"Bundeswehr [German armed forces] would apparently need a decision from the Bundestag [German parliament] to conduct this type of operation abroad. And it is possible only under the auspices of a collective mandate. Which means only in case of deployment within the EU, NATO or the UN ... When it is clear who should provide security and under what mandate, we will decide what task we will take on," Pistorius told a German newspaper.
The German defense minister specified that first it is necessary to reach a ceasefire agreement.
"Therefore, this is not the time to initiate a UN mandate or a similar operation. We and our allies in the 'coalition of the willing' and the 'group of five' [Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland] reflect on the issue, but we are clearly not talking about peacekeeping forces at this point," Pistorius said.
On Tuesday, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that deployment of troops of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine will be seen as a relapse of a military threat to Russia and considered as possible legitimate targets.
Following the Paris summit of the Coalition of the Willing on March 27, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a number of countries were planning to send "deterrent forces"
to Ukraine. He stressed that the French-UK initiative aimed to neither replace Ukrainian troops nor act as peacekeepers. Their goal will be to "contain" Russia, and they will be deployed in strategic locations predetermined in cooperation with Ukraine.
On March 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there was no room for a compromise on foreign military deployment in Ukraine. He argued that Western countries would not agree to discuss the terms of a peace process as long as their troops created "facts on the ground" in Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said last year that the West planned to deploy a so-called peacekeeping contingent of about 100,000 in Ukraine to restore its combat capability. The SVR called this scenario a de facto occupation of Ukraine.