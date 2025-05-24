https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/peacekeepers-on-pause-germany-awaits-un-nato-or-eu-permission-1122122566.html

Peacekeepers on Pause: Germany Awaits UN, NATO or EU Permission

Germany will consider sending its soldiers to Ukraine only if one of the international organizations issues a relevant mandate for the deployment of peacekeepers, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.

The German defense minister specified that first it is necessary to reach a ceasefire agreement. On Tuesday, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that deployment of troops of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine will be seen as a relapse of a military threat to Russia and considered as possible legitimate targets. Following the Paris summit of the Coalition of the Willing on March 27, French President Emmanuel Macron said that a number of countries were planning to send "deterrent forces" to Ukraine. He stressed that the French-UK initiative aimed to neither replace Ukrainian troops nor act as peacekeepers. Their goal will be to "contain" Russia, and they will be deployed in strategic locations predetermined in cooperation with Ukraine. On March 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there was no room for a compromise on foreign military deployment in Ukraine. He argued that Western countries would not agree to discuss the terms of a peace process as long as their troops created "facts on the ground" in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said last year that the West planned to deploy a so-called peacekeeping contingent of about 100,000 in Ukraine to restore its combat capability. The SVR called this scenario a de facto occupation of Ukraine.

