Russia Plays Major Role in Inter-Palestinian Reconciliation

Russia has played a major role in inter-Palestinian reconciliation, the Palestinian leadership attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian told Sputnik.

Earlier, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik that the priority now is to stop the war in Gaza, after which an inter-Palestinian meeting in Moscow could be discussed.She stressed that Palestine highly appreciates Russia's position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.

