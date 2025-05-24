https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/russia-plays-major-role-in-inter-palestinian-reconciliation--1122120923.html
Russia Plays Major Role in Inter-Palestinian Reconciliation
Russia Plays Major Role in Inter-Palestinian Reconciliation
Sputnik International
Russia has played a major role in inter-Palestinian reconciliation, the Palestinian leadership attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian told Sputnik.
2025-05-24T09:50+0000
2025-05-24T09:50+0000
2025-05-24T09:50+0000
world
russia
mideast
mideast peace plan
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
gaza violence
palestine
mahmoud abbas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122024288_0:149:2867:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_7dbced8e6fe4b98ba4a067ee1c51f790.jpg
Earlier, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik that the priority now is to stop the war in Gaza, after which an inter-Palestinian meeting in Moscow could be discussed.She stressed that Palestine highly appreciates Russia's position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250522/netanyahu-names-conditions-for-ending-war-in-gaza-strip-1122106302.html
russia
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122024288_162:0:2707:1909_1920x0_80_0_0_9d16ec3f1b42d35f7c141d5eab3c9770.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia mideast conflict, mideast violence, mideast hostilities, palestine war
russia mideast conflict, mideast violence, mideast hostilities, palestine war
Russia Plays Major Role in Inter-Palestinian Reconciliation
Russia has played a major role in inter-Palestinian reconciliation, the Palestinian leadership attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian told Sputnik.
Earlier, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik that the priority now is to stop the war in Gaza, after which an inter-Palestinian meeting in Moscow could be discussed.
"Russia has played and continues to play a major role in efforts for inter-Palestinian reconciliation and reunification. Russian-Palestinian relations are historical and strong," Aghabekian said, adding that the Palestinian leadership, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia.
She stressed that Palestine highly appreciates Russia's position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.