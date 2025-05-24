International
Russia Plays Major Role in Inter-Palestinian Reconciliation
Russia Plays Major Role in Inter-Palestinian Reconciliation
Russia has played a major role in inter-Palestinian reconciliation, the Palestinian leadership attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian told Sputnik.
Earlier, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik that the priority now is to stop the war in Gaza, after which an inter-Palestinian meeting in Moscow could be discussed.She stressed that Palestine highly appreciates Russia's position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.
Russia Plays Major Role in Inter-Palestinian Reconciliation

09:50 GMT 24.05.2025
Russia has played a major role in inter-Palestinian reconciliation, the Palestinian leadership attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia, Palestinian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Varsen Aghabekian told Sputnik.
Earlier, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told Sputnik that the priority now is to stop the war in Gaza, after which an inter-Palestinian meeting in Moscow could be discussed.
"Russia has played and continues to play a major role in efforts for inter-Palestinian reconciliation and reunification. Russian-Palestinian relations are historical and strong," Aghabekian said, adding that the Palestinian leadership, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, attaches great importance to strategic relations with Russia.
She stressed that Palestine highly appreciates Russia's position in support of the rights of the Palestinian people.
