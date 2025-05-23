https://sputnikglobe.com/20250523/russia-calls-out-eu-and-western-war-pushers-behind-ukraine-chaos-1122118769.html

Russia Calls Out EU and Western ‘War Pushers’ Behind Ukraine Chaos

From May 20 to 8 a.m. on May 23, Ukraine launched a record 788 combat drones targeting civilian areas and peaceful citizens in Russia. All attacks were intercepted, but sadly, there were casualties. The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement on this, widely shared with other countries and international organizations

Russia blames these attacks on the support of Ukrainian nationalists by certain European countries, especially the UK, France, Germany, and the EU leadership, holding them partly responsible for these crimes. Russia vows to end this policy. These attacks appear aimed at sabotaging the peace talks begun in Istanbul, following an agreement between Presidents Putin and Trump on a “thousand-for-thousand” prisoner exchange and further negotiations on conditions for a settlement. However, Russia pledges to continue this work despite provocations, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Will Russia continue to strive for a peaceful settlement?Lavrov: We remain committed to a peaceful settlement. We are always open to negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly confirmed this publicly and in his talks with foreign leaders.I would like to draw your attention to the fact that all gestures of goodwill we have made, including ceasefires for Orthodox Easter and Victory Day, as well as the ceasefire in the form of a one-month moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure announced after the conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have been observed by us. All of them were broken by Ukraine, which continued its aggressive and criminal actions during the pauses in hostilities declared by us.I would like to emphasize again that we also remain committed to the agreements recently reached in Istanbul between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations. We are finalizing our preparatory work on compiling the list for the prisoner exchange on the “thousand-for-thousand” principle.We are actively working on the second part of the agreements, which provides for each side to prepare a draft document outlining the conditions for achieving a stable, long-term, comprehensive settlement. As soon as the prisoner exchange is completed, we will be ready to present the draft document to the Ukrainian side, which is currently being finalized by the Russian side.You said that international organizations will be informed about the Foreign Ministry’s statement. What reaction do you expect from them?Lavrov: I expect the reaction to be based on the fundamental documents that underpin the activities of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and other multilateral bodies, which absolutely require the exclusion of any attacks on civilian targets during hostilities. The same is required by numerous conventions defining the principles of international humanitarian law.All these years, they have been trampled on by the Kiev regime, which violates the universally accepted rules of warfare, ignores, and even questions its ability to be a responsible member of the world community.We expect a reaction from the UN. Especially since, in the comments we have heard from Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his official representatives during the special military operation, there is a reluctance or inability to follow their direct responsibilities, primarily compliance with the principles of the UN Charter.In recent weeks, a whole “landing party” of EU and Eurobureaucrats has arrived in Kiev: Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer, Friedrich Merz, Kaja Kallas, and others. After this, terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime have multiplied many times over. Do you see a direct connection? Are Zelensky’s handlers responsible for killing peaceful civilians?Lavrov: I think it is impossible not to see this direct connection.Those who supervise the Kiev regime, including the figures you mentioned, do not hide this fact. It is no coincidence that when they hysterically try to oppose our line on settlement through the elimination of the root causes of the conflict with their idea of declaring an immediate ceasefire without any preconditions, they also mean that such wording allows them to continue pumping the Kiev regime with weapons.From their public statements, it is clear that this is a position they do not want to give up. And thereby they “fuel” the conflict, encouraging Zelensky and his team to continue their criminal actions.Undoubtedly, there is European responsibility here. I think that when we consider the consequences of this conflict (hopefully after settlement), it will be difficult to escape responsibility.Don’t you think that the mentioned Western European leaders are simply trying to undermine the efforts of US President Donald Trump’s peaceful mediation in resolving the Ukraine crisis? Maybe they are jealous?Lavrov: I don’t think it’s about jealousy here. They are simply used to living with the previous administration, which led anti-Russian actions and actively encouraged European capitals to do the same.But now, when the administration has changed in Washington, it became clear that they were simply comfortable with the Biden administration. But did they want the entire Western community to remain united in the fight against the Russian Federation (as they declared) to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia on the battlefield?If we analyze the statements and other information about the policies pursued by London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, the Baltic capitals, Warsaw, it becomes obvious that they cannot abandon this declared goal. They have staked their entire reputation on dragging Europe into the war against Russia to push through the militarization of Europe (by 2030, as you know), with huge funds being allocated. German Chancellor F. Merz proclaimed his goal is to make Germany once again the main, most powerful military power in Europe, with the largest conventional army. These are alarming signals. I think that reminiscences about historical precedents create a very disturbing picture here.Another explanation for these actions is that they have not lost hope to use certain circles in the US to bring back President Donald Trump, his administration, into their anti-Russian camp and share responsibility with the United States. They like to avoid responsibility. But I am confident that this time it will not work.

