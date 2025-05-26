International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/executive-director-resigns-from-gaza-humanitarian-foundation-1122129829.html
Executive Director Resigns from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Executive Director Resigns from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Sputnik International
Jake Wood announced his immediate resignation, explaining that he could no longer support the foundation's work.
2025-05-26T03:59+0000
2025-05-26T04:16+0000
world
middle east
israel
israel-gaza conflict
humanitarian aid
humanitarian crisis
gaza strip
gaza blockade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119074378_0:142:2998:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_48eed1621b3489fea076af8fb3cbd088.jpg
Israel previously approved resumption of Gaza aid amid wide-scale land operation in the Strip. According to a statement issued by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, the blockade has been lifted because "the development of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip would endanger the continued operation to defeat Hamas."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/netanyahu-approves-resumption-of-gaza-aid-1122080870.html
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/17/1119074378_186:0:2813:1970_1920x0_80_0_0_fae3ffa424e3ace52153c0c78a83dbe2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza humanitarian crisis, gaza humanitarian aid flow, israel blockade on gaza, gaza humanitarian foundation, jake woods gaza
gaza humanitarian crisis, gaza humanitarian aid flow, israel blockade on gaza, gaza humanitarian foundation, jake woods gaza

Executive Director Resigns from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

03:59 GMT 26.05.2025 (Updated: 04:16 GMT 26.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-AshleyTrucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024.
Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates and the United States Agency for International Development cross the Trident Pier before arriving on the beach on the Gaza Strip, May 17, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
© AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley
Subscribe
Jake Wood announced his immediate resignation, explaining that he could no longer support the foundation's work.
"It is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality,impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon," he added.
Activists stand in front of trucks carrying humanitarian aid as they try to stop them from entering the Gaza Strip in an area near the Kerem Shalom border crossing, southern Israel, Thursday, May 9, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
World
Netanyahu Approves Resumption of Gaza Aid
19 May, 03:37 GMT
Israel previously approved resumption of Gaza aid amid wide-scale land operation in the Strip. According to a statement issued by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, the blockade has been lifted because "the development of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip would endanger the continued operation to defeat Hamas."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала