Executive Director Resigns from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Jake Wood announced his immediate resignation, explaining that he could no longer support the foundation's work.
Israel previously approved resumption of Gaza aid amid wide-scale land operation in the Strip. According to a statement issued by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, the blockade has been lifted because "the development of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip would endanger the continued operation to defeat Hamas."
"It is not possible to implement this plan while also strictly adhering to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality,impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon," he added.
Israel previously approved resumption of Gaza aid amid wide-scale land operation in the Strip. According to a statement issued by the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, the blockade has been lifted because "the development of a hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip would endanger the continued operation to defeat Hamas."