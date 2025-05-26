https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/wests-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-all-essentially-the-same--russias-shooting-them-down----1122132773.html
West’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine All Essentially the Same & Russia’s Shooting Them Down
Whether it's the Taurus, Storm Shadow, or SCALP, Russia will just keep knocking them out of the sky, assured Yevgeny Buzhinsky, Chairman of PIR-Center Think Tank Executive Board.
West’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine All Essentially the Same & Russia’s Shooting Them Down
Germany, the UK, France, and the US have removed range restrictions on weapons for Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on May 26.
Whether it's the Taurus
, Storm Shadow, or SCALP, Russia will just keep knocking them out of the sky, Yevgeny Buzhinsky, Chairman of PIR-Center Think Tank Executive Board,
Professor of Higher School of Economics who served as the Russian military’s top arms control negotiator from 2001 to 2009, told Sputnik.
The real issue with Germany’s Taurus missile isn’t its 500 km range, but rather what Merz rightly pointed out -without the Bundeswehr, Ukrainians can’t launch them, pointed out the pundit, adding:
“Which makes this a case of direct German involvement [in the Ukraine conflict], plain and simple.”
Germany, the UK, France and the US are no longer imposing restrictions on how far Ukraine can strike with Western-supplied weapons, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed
on May 26.
"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine — not by the British, not by the French, not by us, not by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this," Merz said in an interview with the WDR TV channel.
Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any Taurus missile strike on Russian targets will be seen as Germany entering the war on the side of the Zelensky regime.
Moscow maintains
that Western arms deliveries only escalate the conflict and drag NATO deeper into the quagmire.