International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/wests-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-all-essentially-the-same--russias-shooting-them-down----1122132773.html
West’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine All Essentially the Same & Russia’s Shooting Them Down
West’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine All Essentially the Same & Russia’s Shooting Them Down
Sputnik International
Whether it's the Taurus, Storm Shadow, or SCALP, Russia will just keep knocking them out of the sky, assured Yevgeny Buzhinsky, Chairman of PIR-Center Think Tank Executive Board.
2025-05-26T14:38+0000
2025-05-26T14:38+0000
analysis
germany
russia
ukraine
bundeswehr
nato
friedrich merz
maria zakharova
military & intelligence
taurus cruise missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_0:125:2394:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_8a08fd9d2e6c8a81c7caf21fc67790d5.jpg
Whether it's the Taurus, Storm Shadow, or SCALP, Russia will just keep knocking them out of the sky, Yevgeny Buzhinsky, Chairman of PIR-Center Think Tank Executive Board, Professor of Higher School of Economics who served as the Russian military’s top arms control negotiator from 2001 to 2009, told Sputnik. The real issue with Germany’s Taurus missile isn’t its 500 km range, but rather what Merz rightly pointed out -without the Bundeswehr, Ukrainians can’t launch them, pointed out the pundit, adding: Germany, the UK, France and the US are no longer imposing restrictions on how far Ukraine can strike with Western-supplied weapons, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on May 26. "There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine — not by the British, not by the French, not by us, not by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this," Merz said in an interview with the WDR TV channel. Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any Taurus missile strike on Russian targets will be seen as Germany entering the war on the side of the Zelensky regime. Moscow maintains that Western arms deliveries only escalate the conflict and drag NATO deeper into the quagmire.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/uk-france-germany-us-lift-range-restrictions-on-military-supplies-to-ukraine---merz-1122132566.html
germany
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_133:0:2261:1596_1920x0_80_0_0_782b4c6e2b946c6c9c7605fd56bb5c09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, france, germany, us, restrictions on military supplies to ukraine, range restrictions, russia will keep shooting down we3st-supplied long-range missiles
uk, france, germany, us, restrictions on military supplies to ukraine, range restrictions, russia will keep shooting down we3st-supplied long-range missiles

West’s Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine All Essentially the Same & Russia’s Shooting Them Down

14:38 GMT 26.05.2025
© AP PhotoA Taurus missile flies during a drill off South Korea's western coast on Sept. 13, 2017.
A Taurus missile flies during a drill off South Korea's western coast on Sept. 13, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
© AP Photo
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Germany, the UK, France, and the US have removed range restrictions on weapons for Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on May 26.
Whether it's the Taurus, Storm Shadow, or SCALP, Russia will just keep knocking them out of the sky, Yevgeny Buzhinsky, Chairman of PIR-Center Think Tank Executive Board, Professor of Higher School of Economics who served as the Russian military’s top arms control negotiator from 2001 to 2009, told Sputnik.
The real issue with Germany’s Taurus missile isn’t its 500 km range, but rather what Merz rightly pointed out -without the Bundeswehr, Ukrainians can’t launch them, pointed out the pundit, adding:
“Which makes this a case of direct German involvement [in the Ukraine conflict], plain and simple.”
Germany, the UK, France and the US are no longer imposing restrictions on how far Ukraine can strike with Western-supplied weapons, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz revealed on May 26.
"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine — not by the British, not by the French, not by us, not by the Americans. This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, including, for example, by striking military positions on Russian territory. Until a certain point, it could not do this," Merz said in an interview with the WDR TV channel.
Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that any Taurus missile strike on Russian targets will be seen as Germany entering the war on the side of the Zelensky regime.
Moscow maintains that Western arms deliveries only escalate the conflict and drag NATO deeper into the quagmire.
The Storm Shadow cruise missile is on display during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
UK, France, Germany, US Lift Range Restrictions on Military Supplies to Ukraine - Merz
13:14 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала