Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Takes The Hits, West Plays Dumb
Moscow is sounding the alarm after what officials describe as a record wave of Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure.
Here’s how Russian officials are framing the escalation:Unprecedented attackCivilians under fireKiev still trying to infiltrate Buffer zone is a security necessity Terror to derail peace processCeasefire violations EU leader visits = more attacks Where's int’l community’s reaction?
Russia Takes The Hits, West Plays Dumb

12:33 GMT 26.05.2025
Moscow is sounding the alarm after what officials describe as a record wave of Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure.

Here’s how Russian officials are framing the escalation:

Unprecedented attack
Ukraine has launched a record number of drone strikes and missile attacks on Russian civilian targets, including in Moscow, with casualties reported.
Civilians under fire
President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukrainian forces are deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure, calling Russia's response against military targets in Ukraine "retaliatory."
Kiev still trying to infiltrate
Despite being pushed out of the Kursk region, Ukrainian forces continue to attempt incursions and bombard Russian territory with drones, artillery, and Western missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Buffer zone is a security necessity
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the decision to create a security strip on Ukrainian territory was made to prevent future strikes and infiltration attempts.
Terror to derail peace process
Moscow accuses Kiev of launching “barbaric terrorist attacks” in an effort to derail renewed peace negotiations facilitated by the US.
Ceasefire violations
Ukraine broke multiple informal ceasefires – including during Easter, Victory Day, and the energy truce period – as part of its escalatory war strategy, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.
EU leader visits = more attacks
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested a link between European politicians visiting Kiev and the spike in attacks on Russia: “It’s impossible not to notice.”
Where's int’l community’s reaction?
Lavrov called on the UN and the international community to condemn Ukraine’s strikes on civilian areas and its disregard for the rules of warfare.
