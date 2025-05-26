https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/russia-takes-the-hits-west-plays-dumb-1122132067.html

Russia Takes The Hits, West Plays Dumb

Moscow is sounding the alarm after what officials describe as a record wave of Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on Russian civilian infrastructure.

Here’s how Russian officials are framing the escalation:Unprecedented attackCivilians under fireKiev still trying to infiltrate Buffer zone is a security necessity Terror to derail peace processCeasefire violations EU leader visits = more attacks Where's int’l community’s reaction?

