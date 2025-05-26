https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/russian-forces-take-control-of-two-settlements-in-sumy-region---mod-1122131556.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Two Settlements in Sumy Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Vladimirovka and Belovody settlements in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of Units of Battlegroup Sever, the settlements of Vladimirovka and Belovody in the Sumy region has been taken control of," the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 475 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 275 soldiers in the past day, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have taken control of the settlements of Vladimirovka and Belovody settlements in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
, the settlements of Vladimirovka and Belovody in the Sumy region has been taken control of," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 475 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The enemy lost up to 475 military personnel, nine armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles and an artillery piece," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 235 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 275 soldiers in the past day, the ministry said.