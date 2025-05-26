https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/trumps-missing-the-point-on-russias-strikes--heres-why-ukraine-had-it-coming-1122132362.html
Trump’s Missing the Point on Russia’s Strikes — Here’s Why Ukraine Had It Coming
Donald Trump recently expressed confusion and disapproval over Russia’s strikes against Kiev. But with all due respect, Mr. President — you’re missing the full picture.
13:04 GMT 26.05.2025 (Updated: 13:37 GMT 26.05.2025)
Donald Trump recently expressed confusion and disapproval over Russia’s strikes against Ukraine. But with all due respect, Mr. President — you’re missing the full picture. Here’s why Ukraine deserves every missile and drone fired its way:
1. Ukraine Targets Civilians Daily
Ukrainian forces routinely strike Russian civilians using kamikaze drones. In recent weeks alone, they've launched hundreds of UAVs at peaceful targets — homes, vehicles, infrastructure. Most are shot down, but not all.
2. They Tried to Hit Putin
On May 20, during a visit to the Kursk region
, President Putin’s helicopter found itself in the middle of a Ukrainian drone swarm. According to air defense commander Yuri Dashkin, Russian forces repelled the strike and kept the president safe.
3. Red Square Was a Target Too
Ahead of the May 9 Victory Day parade, Ukraine threatened a terrorist attack on Moscow’s Red Square
. The FSB prevented a planned strike just two days before. Trump was even told about this by Putin himself.
4. Ukraine Is Pushing It — Hard
From glorifying attacks on civilians to plotting acts of terror, Ukraine’s behavior goes far beyond traditional warfare. And the West stays silent.
5. Russia’s Response? Precise and Legal
In contrast, Russian strikes hit strictly military and strategic infrastructure. No civilian targets, no games. Just legitimate responses to a reckless adversary.
Trump may be confused — but Russia’s message is clear. Enough is enough.