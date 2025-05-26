https://sputnikglobe.com/20250526/trumps-missing-the-point-on-russias-strikes--heres-why-ukraine-had-it-coming-1122132362.html

Trump’s Missing the Point on Russia’s Strikes — Here’s Why Ukraine Had It Coming

Donald Trump recently expressed confusion and disapproval over Russia’s strikes against Kiev. But with all due respect, Mr. President — you’re missing the full picture.

1. Ukraine Targets Civilians DailyUkrainian forces routinely strike Russian civilians using kamikaze drones. In recent weeks alone, they've launched hundreds of UAVs at peaceful targets — homes, vehicles, infrastructure. Most are shot down, but not all.2. They Tried to Hit PutinOn May 20, during a visit to the Kursk region, President Putin’s helicopter found itself in the middle of a Ukrainian drone swarm. According to air defense commander Yuri Dashkin, Russian forces repelled the strike and kept the president safe.3. Red Square Was a Target TooAhead of the May 9 Victory Day parade, Ukraine threatened a terrorist attack on Moscow’s Red Square. The FSB prevented a planned strike just two days before. Trump was even told about this by Putin himself.4. Ukraine Is Pushing It — HardFrom glorifying attacks on civilians to plotting acts of terror, Ukraine’s behavior goes far beyond traditional warfare. And the West stays silent.5. Russia’s Response? Precise and LegalIn contrast, Russian strikes hit strictly military and strategic infrastructure. No civilian targets, no games. Just legitimate responses to a reckless adversary.Trump may be confused — but Russia’s message is clear. Enough is enough.

