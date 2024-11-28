https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/putin-warns-west-against-involvement-in-ukraine-conflict-with-long-range-missiles-1121031130.html

Putin Warns West Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict With Long-Range Missiles

Putin Warns West Against Involvement in Ukraine Conflict With Long-Range Missiles

Sputnik International

The Kiev regime has repeatedly attempted to strike key facilities in Russia, including targets in St. Petersburg and Moscow, and continues these attempts, said the Russian president.

2024-11-28T10:27+0000

2024-11-28T10:27+0000

2024-11-28T11:32+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

vladimir putin

russia

army tactical missile system (atacms)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/1c/1121030969_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7947923edef8fbc201fa6a3c7a427807.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has briefed his colleagues in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) on the current situation in the special military operation in Ukraine and new Russian weapons. He stated that the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff are selecting targets in Ukraine, which may include decision-making centers in Kiev.In response to the ongoing strikes on its territory, Russia hit military targets in Ukraine using a hundred missiles overnight.Putin added that those who follow the orders of the usurpers of power in Ukraine become accomplices in their crimes, referring to the fact that Zelensky's presidential mandate expired some months ago.The supply of even the most modern weapons to Ukraine will not change the situation on the battlefield, Putin stated. However, he warned that allowing Kiev to strike Russian territory with long-range missiles means direct involvement of the West in the conflict. Speaking about the strikes on Russian territory with ATACMS missiles, Putin stated that Russia will always respond. Putin also reminded that the Russian Kh-101 missile significantly exceeds European systems in range.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russias-extensive-nuclear-umbrella-now-includes-csto-members-1121031524.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/vladimir-putin-puts-us-and-west-on-notice-with-state-of-the-art-missile-strike-1120957371.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/oreshnik-missile-putin-unveils-new-details-of-its-destructive-power-1121031302.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, nuclear deterrence, nukes, russian nukes, nuclear strategy, russian lrm, oreshnik missile, putin oreshnik