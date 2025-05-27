International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/north-korea-exposes-threat-of-trumps-golden-dome-1122135055.html
North Korea Exposes Threat of Trump's 'Golden Dome'
North Korea Exposes Threat of Trump's 'Golden Dome'
Sputnik International
Hiding behind words about defensive measures and responding to external threats, the US is embodying the scenario of a cosmic nuclear war, according to KCNA. 27.05.2025, Sputnik International
2025-05-27T03:38+0000
2025-05-27T04:28+0000
world
us
north korea
air defense system
space weapons
arms race
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:90:3072:1818_1920x0_80_0_0_574cec7291b04ca12c9696dfd90d6db6.jpg
"The US's plan to build a new missile defense system is the root cause of sparking a global nuclear and space arms race," it warns.According to US President Donald Trump's executive order, issued on January 27, the Golden Dome architecture should include plans to defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles; accelerate the deployment of hypersonic and ballistic space-based tracking sensors; and develop and deploy space-based interceptors capable of intercepting missiles during the boost phase.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/trump-requests-record-101-trillion-for-national-defense-for-fy2026-1121968130.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/16/1122106094_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a550fe5e74b258693ba2259ea4505387.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, north korea, air defense system, space weapons, arms race
us, north korea, air defense system, space weapons, arms race

North Korea Exposes Threat of Trump's 'Golden Dome'

03:38 GMT 27.05.2025 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 27.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Hiding behind words about defensive measures and responding to external threats, the US is embodying the scenario of a cosmic nuclear war, according to KCNA.
"The US's plan to build a new missile defense system is the root cause of sparking a global nuclear and space arms race," it warns.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2025
Americas
Trump Requests Record $1.01 Trillion for National Defense for FY2026
2 May, 15:01 GMT
According to US President Donald Trump's executive order, issued on January 27, the Golden Dome architecture should include plans to defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles; accelerate the deployment of hypersonic and ballistic space-based tracking sensors; and develop and deploy space-based interceptors capable of intercepting missiles during the boost phase.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала