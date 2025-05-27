https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/north-korea-exposes-threat-of-trumps-golden-dome-1122135055.html

North Korea Exposes Threat of Trump's 'Golden Dome'

Hiding behind words about defensive measures and responding to external threats, the US is embodying the scenario of a cosmic nuclear war, according to KCNA. 27.05.2025, Sputnik International

"The US's plan to build a new missile defense system is the root cause of sparking a global nuclear and space arms race," it warns.According to US President Donald Trump's executive order, issued on January 27, the Golden Dome architecture should include plans to defend against ballistic, hypersonic, and advanced cruise missiles; accelerate the deployment of hypersonic and ballistic space-based tracking sensors; and develop and deploy space-based interceptors capable of intercepting missiles during the boost phase.

