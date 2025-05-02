Trump Requests Record $1.01 Trillion for National Defense for FY2026

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250502/trump-requests-record-101-trillion-for-national-defense-for-fy2026-1121968130.html
US President Donald Trump has proposed a historic $1.01 trillion budget for national defense for fiscal year 2026, representing a 13% increase from the current year's $883.7 billion, according to a document released by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Friday.
Trump also proposed to cut non-defense discretionary budget spending by $163 billion or 22.6%, according to the letter.Donald Trump's budget request for the fiscal year 2026 pauses most contributions to the United Nations and other international organizations, according to the document."The Budget pauses most assessed and all voluntary contributions to UN and other international organizations, including for the UN Regular Budget, UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the World Health Organization," OMD director Russell Vought said in a letter to Senate Committee on Appropriations chair Susan Collins.Trump's budget also does not allocate funds for "wasteful" United Nations (UN) and other peacekeeping missions, citing recent failures and high assessment costs, according to the letter.The Trump administration requested on Friday in its 2026 budget proposal to refocus NASA funding on flying to the Moon and sending humans to Mars.Trump has requested a record $175 billion investment to fully secure the US border, according to the document."For Homeland Security, the Budget commits a historic $175 billion investment to, at long last, fully secure our border," OMB director Russell Vought said in a letter to Senate Committee on Appropriations chair Susan Collins.The request reflects an almost 65% increase compared to the fiscal year 2025, when $107.9 billion was allocated for Homeland Security.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump has proposed a historic $1.01 trillion budget for national defense for fiscal year 2026, representing a 13% increase from the current year's $883.7 billion, according to a document released by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on Friday.
"For Defense spending, the President proposes an increase of 13 percent to $1.01 trillion for FY 2026," OMB director Russell Vought said in a letter to Senate Committee on Appropriations chair Susan Collins.
Trump also proposed to cut non-defense discretionary budget spending by $163 billion or 22.6%, according to the letter.
Donald Trump’s budget
request for the fiscal year 2026 pauses most contributions to the United Nations and other international organizations, according to the document.
"The Budget pauses most assessed and all voluntary contributions to UN and other international organizations, including for the UN Regular Budget, UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and the World Health Organization," OMD director Russell Vought said in a letter to Senate Committee on Appropriations chair Susan Collins.
Trump’s budget also does not allocate funds for "wasteful" United Nations (UN) and other peacekeeping missions, citing recent failures and high assessment costs, according to the letter.
The Trump administration
requested on Friday in its 2026 budget proposal to refocus NASA funding on flying to the Moon and sending humans to Mars.
"The Budget refocuses National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) funding on beating China back to the Moon and on putting the first human on Mars. By allocating over $7 billion for lunar exploration and introducing $1 billion in new investments for Mars-focused programs, the Budget ensures that America’s human space exploration efforts remain unparalleled, innovative, and efficient," the budget request said.
Trump has requested a record $175 billion investment to fully secure the US border, according to the document.
“For Homeland Security, the Budget commits a historic $175 billion investment to, at long last, fully secure our border,” OMB director Russell Vought said in a letter to Senate Committee on Appropriations chair Susan Collins.
The request reflects an almost 65% increase compared to the fiscal year 2025, when $107.9 billion was allocated for Homeland Security.