Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kremlin Calls Possible Removal of Restrictions on Long-Range Arms to Ukraine 'Escalation'
Kremlin Calls Possible Removal of Restrictions on Long-Range Arms to Ukraine 'Escalation'
The possible decision to lift restrictions on the supply of long-range weapons to Kiev is a serious escalation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"One way or another, if this corresponds to reality, it is an escalation. The escalation is serious, which contradicts in the most serious way those attempts towards a peaceful settlement that are now being made," Peskov told reporters. Europe has created a confusing situation with the statement about lifting restrictions on the supply of long-range arms to Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that Europe is not on the path of peace and they dream that they can achieve something from Russia through pressure.On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview that Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the United States had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, and Kiev could attack positions on Russian territory with long-range weapons, although it had not been able to do so until a certain point. Merz explained that it was now necessary to provide Ukraine with these weapons.
13:37 GMT 27.05.2025 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 27.05.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The possible decision to lift restrictions on the supply of long-range weapons to Kiev is a serious escalation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"One way or another, if this corresponds to reality, it is an escalation. The escalation is serious, which contradicts in the most serious way those attempts towards a peaceful settlement that are now being made," Peskov told reporters.
Europe has created a confusing situation with the statement about lifting restrictions on the supply of long-range arms to Ukraine, Peskov said, adding that Europe is not on the path of peace and they dream that they can achieve something from Russia through pressure.
On Monday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview that Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the United States had lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, and Kiev could attack positions on Russian territory with long-range weapons, although it had not been able to do so until a certain point. Merz explained that it was now necessary to provide Ukraine with these weapons.
