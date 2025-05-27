International
Russia Stresses Striking Only Military Targets in Retaliation for Ukraine’s Massive Attacks
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Staraya Nikolaevka Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russian Forces Take Control of Staraya Nikolaevka Settlement in DPR - MoD
Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of Units of Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 280 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 245 soldiers in the past day, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 215 soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian air defense took down 204 Ukrainian drones, including 141 outside the special operation zone, the ministry added.
Russian Forces Take Control of Staraya Nikolaevka Settlement in DPR - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"As a result of the active and decisive actions of Units of Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The enemy lost up to 470 military personnel, a tank, three armored fighting vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 280 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 245 soldiers in the past day, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 215 soldiers, the ministry said.
The Russian air defense took down 204 Ukrainian drones, including 141 outside the special operation zone, the ministry added.
