Russian Forces Take Control of Staraya Nikolaevka Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russian Forces Take Control of Staraya Nikolaevka Settlement in DPR - MoD

Russian troops have taken control of the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the active and decisive actions of Units of Battlegroup Yug, the settlement of Staraya Nikolaevka in the Donetsk People's Republic has been taken control of," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, while Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 280 Ukrainian soldiers over the past day, the ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Sever eliminated up to 245 soldiers in the past day, while Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 215 soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian air defense took down 204 Ukrainian drones, including 141 outside the special operation zone, the ministry added.

