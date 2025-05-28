https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/lavrov-calls-build-up-of-nato-contingents-along-border-with-russia-alarming-1122143706.html

Lavrov Warns of Alarming NATO Build-Up Along Russia’s Border

NATO building up its contingents along the border with Russia causes concerns, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We are following with concern the build-up of NATO contingents along the entire line of contact with Russia. Incidentally, it has lengthened significantly since the admission of formerly neutral Sweden and Finland to the alliance, and it is unclear why they were unhappy with their life in neutral status," Lavrov said at the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives in Charge of Security Issues in Moscow.A new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will be announced soon, Lavrov.There is hope that Iran and the United States will make progress in nuclear negotiations and the process is moving in the right direction, Lavrov said."The right to enrichment in the framework of peaceful use of nuclear energy programs is key [in the negotiations between Iran and the United States]. Judging by the comments of the parties, following the results of the next round, there is hope that progress will be achieved and that everything is moving in the right direction," Lavrov said.At the same time, the situation around the Iranian nuclear program remains difficult, the minister added.

