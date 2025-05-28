https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/putin-zelensky-meeting-possible-but-must-be-result-of-delegation-level-talks---kremlin-1122144281.html
Putin-Zelensky Meeting Possible But Must Be Result of Delegation-Level Talks - Kremlin
10:04 GMT 28.05.2025 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 28.05.2025)
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is possible, but such a meeting should be the result of specific agreements between the delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Work on Russia’s draft memorandum on Ukraine is in its final stages
The contents of the draft memoranda on Ukraine will soon be revealed, paving the way for the next round of negotiations
The Kremlin will not discuss document details via media—coordination must happen discreetly
The location of the next round of talks must suit both sides
There are many nuances in the settlement process that cannot be compromised
Documents outlining terms for a temporary ceasefire are being prepared, but the Special Military Operation continues
Treat media reports on Ukraine settlement
with caution—most are fake
The root causes of the Ukraine crisis pose a serious threat to Russia’s national interests