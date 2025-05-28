International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/putin-zelensky-meeting-possible-but-must-be-result-of-delegation-level-talks---kremlin-1122144281.html
Putin-Zelensky Meeting Possible But Must Be Result of Delegation-Level Talks - Kremlin
Putin-Zelensky Meeting Possible But Must Be Result of Delegation-Level Talks - Kremlin
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is possible, but such a meeting should be the result of specific agreements between...
2025-05-28T10:04+0000
2025-05-28T10:05+0000
Other statements by Kremlin spokesman Peskov:
60
2025
Putin-Zelensky Meeting Possible But Must Be Result of Delegation-Level Talks - Kremlin

10:04 GMT 28.05.2025 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 28.05.2025)
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2025
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky is possible, but such a meeting should be the result of specific agreements between the delegations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
Other statements by Kremlin spokesman Peskov:
Work on Russia’s draft memorandum on Ukraine is in its final stages
The contents of the draft memoranda on Ukraine will soon be revealed, paving the way for the next round of negotiations
The Kremlin will not discuss document details via media—coordination must happen discreetly
The location of the next round of talks must suit both sides
There are many nuances in the settlement process that cannot be compromised
Documents outlining terms for a temporary ceasefire are being prepared, but the Special Military Operation continues
Treat media reports on Ukraine settlement with caution—most are fake
The root causes of the Ukraine crisis pose a serious threat to Russia’s national interests
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, Friday, June 28, 2019. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2025
Analysis
Putin and Trump Solidify Positions as the Real Power Brokers in Ukraine Peace Push
19 May, 19:25 GMT
