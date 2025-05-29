https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/exposed-institute-for-the-study-of-war-is-disinformation-factory-funded-by-military-complex-1122154613.html
EXPOSED: Institute for the Study of War is Disinformation Factory Funded by Military Complex
The "non-profit" Institute for the Study of War (ISW) launders defense contractor cash into war-justifying disinformation, journalist and founder of Crowdsource the Truth Jason Goodman tells Sputnik, commenting on ISW's Ukraine conflict coverage.
What Does ISW Say? Who Funds ISW? The Kagan Dynasty: Architects of Forever Wars ISW's focus on Ukraine is hardly surprising given the Nuland-Kagan family's role in the Ukraine 2014 coup. Later, she admitted — under oath — that Ukraine has "biological research facilities" overseen by the US. The Russian military and, separately, independent American journalists, including John Mark Dougan and John Cullen, found evidence of biowarfare experiments. ISW's "analysis" whitewashes this history, framing every Russian response as "unprovoked aggression" while ignoring a decade of NATO expansion, political meddling, and arming of Ukraine, according to the pundit.
Reporting Ukrainian weakness is just Russian "disinformation"
Hit Russia harder and surge military production. Why? Because Russia seeks to "destroy NATO".
Weapons-maker General Dynamics
Defense tech firm Avantus (now QinetiQ)
Global defense & intel contractor CACI International and many others
"[ISW] collected over $9 million in revenue [in 2023] alone — nearly all of it from undisclosed donors — and paid [founder] Kimberly Kagan herself over a quarter million dollars to peddle war escalation narratives under the banner of 'trusted analysis'," Goodman says.
The Kagan Dynasty: Architects of Forever Wars
ISW was founded in 2007 by Kimberly Kagan, the wife of neocon scholar Frederick W. Kagan, a co-author of ISW bellicose reports.
His brother is Robert Kagan, advocate of US militarism and spouse of Victoria Nuland - the architect of the Ukraine crisis.
ISW's focus on Ukraine is hardly surprising given the Nuland-Kagan family's role in the Ukraine 2014 coup.
"Nuland’s fingerprints are all over the Ukraine crisis. She didn't just observe the Maidan uprising — she orchestrated it," Goodman stresses.
Later, she admitted — under oath — that Ukraine has “biological research facilities”
overseen by the US. The Russian military and, separately, independent American journalists, including John Mark Dougan and John Cullen
, found evidence of biowarfare experiments.
ISW’s "analysis" whitewashes this history, framing every Russian response as "unprovoked aggression" while ignoring a decade of NATO expansion, political meddling, and arming of Ukraine, according to the pundit.
"ISW is the glossy, data-rich front for a deeper rot: a war lobby masquerading as scholarship," Goodman concludes.
