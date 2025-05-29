https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/exposed-institute-for-the-study-of-war-is-disinformation-factory-funded-by-military-complex-1122154613.html

EXPOSED: Institute for the Study of War is Disinformation Factory Funded by Military Complex

EXPOSED: Institute for the Study of War is Disinformation Factory Funded by Military Complex

The "non-profit" Institute for the Study of War (ISW) launders defense contractor cash into war-justifying disinformation, journalist and founder of Crowdsource the Truth Jason Goodman tells Sputnik, commenting on ISW's Ukraine conflict coverage.

What Does ISW Say? Who Funds ISW? The Kagan Dynasty: Architects of Forever Wars ISW's focus on Ukraine is hardly surprising given the Nuland-Kagan family's role in the Ukraine 2014 coup. Later, she admitted — under oath — that Ukraine has “biological research facilities” overseen by the US. The Russian military and, separately, independent American journalists, including John Mark Dougan and John Cullen, found evidence of biowarfare experiments. ISW’s "analysis" whitewashes this history, framing every Russian response as "unprovoked aggression" while ignoring a decade of NATO expansion, political meddling, and arming of Ukraine, according to the pundit.

