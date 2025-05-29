https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/icc-is-doomed-institution---political-analyst-1122153084.html

'ICC is Doomed Institution' - Political Analyst

Sputnik International

ICC "is a doomed institution" since "it doesn’t include two superpowers: neither Russia nor the US."

The analyst believes that the ICC "is a doomed institution" since "it doesn’t include two superpowers: neither Russia nor the US.""Yet Europeans rushed there en masse to justify themselves," the expert added.

