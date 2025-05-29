https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/icc-is-doomed-institution---political-analyst-1122153084.html
'ICC is Doomed Institution' - Political Analyst
ICC "is a doomed institution" since "it doesn’t include two superpowers: neither Russia nor the US."
The analyst believes that the ICC "is a doomed institution" since "it doesn’t include two superpowers: neither Russia nor the US.""Yet Europeans rushed there en masse to justify themselves," the expert added.
The ICC "grew out of the ICTY, the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, which was invented specifically to try Serbs", political analyst Rostislav Ishchenko told Sputnik.
The analyst believes that the ICC "is a doomed institution" since "it doesn’t include two superpowers: neither Russia nor the US."
"Yet Europeans rushed there en masse to justify themselves," the expert added.