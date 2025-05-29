https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/the-taurus-trap-germanys-missile-dilemma-could-spark-natos-worst-nightmare-1122154080.html

The Taurus Trap: Germany's Missile Dilemma Could Spark NATO's Worst Nightmare

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has long supported sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine — but now, as leader of a WEAK coalition, he can’t decide alone without risking his government’s collapse, Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Armed Forces officer and defense politician, tells Sputnik.

Highlights of the interview:SPD ResistanceA faction within Germany’s Social Democrats opposes any escalation, and Taurus deliveries could split the party — toppling Merz’s government.Backup Plan?Instead, Merz may push economic & tech aid for Ukraine to develop its own long-range missiles — a "watered-down Taurus" that avoids direct German involvement.The Escalation TrapEvery Western move brings Europe closer to full-scale war with Russia, which sees NATO as an "unassailable base" for anti-Russian operations.Nuclear Recklessness"The immature recklessness of European leaders in provoking the world’s top nuclear power is astounding. They know Europe can’t survive a nuclear war — yet they prolong Ukraine’s suffering just to bleed Russia."

2025

