The Taurus Trap: Germany's Missile Dilemma Could Spark NATO's Worst Nightmare
The Taurus Trap: Germany's Missile Dilemma Could Spark NATO's Worst Nightmare
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has long supported sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine — but now, as leader of a WEAK coalition, he can't decide alone without risking his government's collapse, Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Armed Forces officer and defense politician, tells Sputnik.
Highlights of the interview:SPD ResistanceA faction within Germany’s Social Democrats opposes any escalation, and Taurus deliveries could split the party — toppling Merz’s government.Backup Plan?Instead, Merz may push economic &amp; tech aid for Ukraine to develop its own long-range missiles — a "watered-down Taurus" that avoids direct German involvement.The Escalation TrapEvery Western move brings Europe closer to full-scale war with Russia, which sees NATO as an "unassailable base" for anti-Russian operations.Nuclear Recklessness"The immature recklessness of European leaders in provoking the world’s top nuclear power is astounding. They know Europe can’t survive a nuclear war — yet they prolong Ukraine’s suffering just to bleed Russia."
The Taurus Trap: Germany's Missile Dilemma Could Spark NATO's Worst Nightmare

15:19 GMT 29.05.2025
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a news conference at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2025
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has long supported sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine — but now, as leader of a WEAK coalition, he can’t decide alone without risking his government’s collapse, Mikael Valtersson, former Swedish Armed Forces officer and defense politician, tells Sputnik.
Highlights of the interview:

SPD Resistance

A faction within Germany’s Social Democrats opposes any escalation, and Taurus deliveries could split the party — toppling Merz’s government.

Backup Plan?

Instead, Merz may push economic & tech aid for Ukraine to develop its own long-range missiles — a "watered-down Taurus" that avoids direct German involvement.

The Escalation Trap

Every Western move brings Europe closer to full-scale war with Russia, which sees NATO as an "unassailable base" for anti-Russian operations.

Nuclear Recklessness

"The immature recklessness of European leaders in provoking the world’s top nuclear power is astounding. They know Europe can’t survive a nuclear war — yet they prolong Ukraine’s suffering just to bleed Russia."
