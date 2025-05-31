https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/europe-would-face-monstrous-war-if-ukraine-gets-taurus-missiles---russian-lawmaker-1122160111.html

Russia Warns: German Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Could Drag Europe Into a 'Monstrous' War

Russia Warns: German Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Could Drag Europe Into a 'Monstrous' War

Europe will be drawn into a thoughtless war if Germany starts to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that the United Kingdom, France and the United States had lifted restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory. Meanwhile, German Vice Chancellor and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lars Klingbeil said on Monday that the German government had not changed its position on range limits of weapons supplied to Kiev. On Wednesday, Merz said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Germany would support Ukraine in developing its own long-range weapons. Slutsky said that Russia understands that any operations with Taurus missiles from Kiev-controlled territories are impossible without the aid of foreign specialists. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed that Moscow would regard a strike by German-made Taurus missiles on any Russian facilities as Germany joining in the hostilities on Kiev's side. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that if Germany were to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which would mean getting directly involved in the conflict, it would give Russia the right to consider all options to "properly" respond to such a move.

