https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/europe-would-face-monstrous-war-if-ukraine-gets-taurus-missiles---russian-lawmaker-1122160111.html
Russia Warns: German Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Could Drag Europe Into a 'Monstrous' War
Russia Warns: German Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Could Drag Europe Into a 'Monstrous' War
Sputnik International
Europe will be drawn into a thoughtless war if Germany starts to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said.
2025-05-31T09:09+0000
2025-05-31T09:09+0000
2025-05-31T09:47+0000
world
ukraine
germany
friedrich merz
leonid slutsky
maria zakharova
social democratic party
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104816/98/1048169800_0:118:2256:1387_1920x0_80_0_0_7e2c8047909dfd35a04becd6ddfed8d1.jpg
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that the United Kingdom, France and the United States had lifted restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory. Meanwhile, German Vice Chancellor and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lars Klingbeil said on Monday that the German government had not changed its position on range limits of weapons supplied to Kiev. On Wednesday, Merz said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Germany would support Ukraine in developing its own long-range weapons. Slutsky said that Russia understands that any operations with Taurus missiles from Kiev-controlled territories are impossible without the aid of foreign specialists. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed that Moscow would regard a strike by German-made Taurus missiles on any Russian facilities as Germany joining in the hostilities on Kiev's side. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that if Germany were to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which would mean getting directly involved in the conflict, it would give Russia the right to consider all options to "properly" respond to such a move.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250529/the-taurus-trap-germanys-missile-dilemma-could-spark-natos-worst-nightmare-1122154080.html
ukraine
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104816/98/1048169800_126:0:2131:1504_1920x0_80_0_0_1347f5516aa3e3d0e3c530d700b146ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, europe, taurus missile, germany, taurus missiles for ukraine
russia, ukraine, europe, taurus missile, germany, taurus missiles for ukraine
Russia Warns: German Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Could Drag Europe Into a 'Monstrous' War
09:09 GMT 31.05.2025 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 31.05.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe will be drawn into a thoughtless war if Germany starts to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine, the chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Leonid Slutsky, said.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that the United Kingdom, France and the United States had lifted restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine, allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russian territory. Meanwhile, German Vice Chancellor and leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lars Klingbeil said on Monday that the German government had not changed its position on range limits of weapons supplied to Kiev.
"Sensible German politicians do not want Germany to be drawn into a completely thoughtless and completely monstrous war in Ukraine. This is exactly the kind of war that awaits Europe if Germany starts supplying Taurus to the Kiev regime," Slutsky told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Friday.
On Wednesday, Merz said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Germany would support Ukraine in developing its own long-range weapons.
Slutsky said that Russia understands that any operations with Taurus missiles from Kiev-controlled territories are impossible without the aid of foreign specialists.
"Is Merz ready for a full-scale war to keep Mr. Zelensky in power? There is no sign of support for peace in Ukraine here, but rather genetic russophobia, which has blinded Merz to such an extent that he is not paying attention to his own citizens," Slutsky said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stressed that Moscow would regard a strike by German-made Taurus missiles on any Russian facilities as Germany joining in the hostilities on Kiev's side.
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that if Germany were to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which would mean getting directly involved in the conflict, it would give Russia the right to consider all options to "properly" respond to such a move.