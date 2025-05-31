https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/us-says-russia-ukraine-peace-terms-up-to-them-but-acknowledges-own-conditions-1122162183.html

US Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Terms Up to Them, But Acknowledges Own Conditions

US Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Terms Up to Them, But Acknowledges Own Conditions

Sputnik International

The United States worked to sit Russia and Ukraine down at the negotiating table but the decision on how to settle the conflict is up to them, although Washington has its own demands, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on Saturday.

2025-05-31T17:58+0000

2025-05-31T17:58+0000

2025-05-31T17:58+0000

world

tammy bruce

us

donald trump

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117299941_0:76:2113:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_92cbd37fee01781102fe73353efc0952.jpg

Bruce told Fox News that although US President Donald Trump had been very public about his views on the negotiations, which she could not comment on, the terms of a deal should ultimately be determined between Ukraine and Russia. Bruce emphasized that the US had facilitated negotiations between the parties, who were aware of American requirements, but stressed that the outcome would truly depend on them. The spokeswoman also said that the US did not want Russia-Ukraine talks to drag on for months and years, believing that every day counts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russia-hopes-ukraine-to-take-istanbul-talks-seriously---foreign-ministry-1122155398.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-ukraine talks, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine peace negotiations, us