International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/us-says-russia-ukraine-peace-terms-up-to-them-but-acknowledges-own-conditions-1122162183.html
US Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Terms Up to Them, But Acknowledges Own Conditions
US Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Terms Up to Them, But Acknowledges Own Conditions
Sputnik International
The United States worked to sit Russia and Ukraine down at the negotiating table but the decision on how to settle the conflict is up to them, although Washington has its own demands, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on Saturday.
2025-05-31T17:58+0000
2025-05-31T17:58+0000
world
tammy bruce
us
donald trump
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117299941_0:76:2113:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_92cbd37fee01781102fe73353efc0952.jpg
Bruce told Fox News that although US President Donald Trump had been very public about his views on the negotiations, which she could not comment on, the terms of a deal should ultimately be determined between Ukraine and Russia. Bruce emphasized that the US had facilitated negotiations between the parties, who were aware of American requirements, but stressed that the outcome would truly depend on them. The spokeswoman also said that the US did not want Russia-Ukraine talks to drag on for months and years, believing that every day counts.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250530/russia-hopes-ukraine-to-take-istanbul-talks-seriously---foreign-ministry-1122155398.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117299941_164:0:1951:1340_1920x0_80_0_0_b1b0dbca2210e1a223710126cc56d0c1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-ukraine talks, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine peace negotiations, us
russia-ukraine talks, ukraine conflict, ukraine crisis, war in ukraine, russia-ukraine peace negotiations, us

US Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Terms Up to Them, But Acknowledges Own Conditions

17:58 GMT 31.05.2025
© Sputnik / БелТА / Go to the mediabankFlags of Russia and Ukraine.
Flags of Russia and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2025
© Sputnik / БелТА
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States worked to sit Russia and Ukraine down at the negotiating table but the decision on how to settle the conflict is up to them, although Washington has its own demands, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on Saturday.
Bruce told Fox News that although US President Donald Trump had been very public about his views on the negotiations, which she could not comment on, the terms of a deal should ultimately be determined between Ukraine and Russia.
Bruce emphasized that the US had facilitated negotiations between the parties, who were aware of American requirements, but stressed that the outcome would truly depend on them.
Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul. May 16, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2025
World
Russia Hopes Ukraine Will Take Istanbul Talks Seriously - Foreign Ministry
Yesterday, 04:33 GMT
The spokeswoman also said that the US did not want Russia-Ukraine talks to drag on for months and years, believing that every day counts.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала