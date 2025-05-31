https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/us-says-russia-ukraine-peace-terms-up-to-them-but-acknowledges-own-conditions-1122162183.html
US Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Terms Up to Them, But Acknowledges Own Conditions
The United States worked to sit Russia and Ukraine down at the negotiating table but the decision on how to settle the conflict is up to them, although Washington has its own demands, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said on Saturday.
Bruce told Fox News that although US President Donald Trump had been very public about his views on the negotiations, which she could not comment on, the terms of a deal should ultimately be determined between Ukraine and Russia. Bruce emphasized that the US had facilitated negotiations between the parties, who were aware of American requirements, but stressed that the outcome would truly depend on them. The spokeswoman also said that the US did not want Russia-Ukraine talks to drag on for months and years, believing that every day counts.
russia
ukraine
2025
US Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Terms Up to Them, But Acknowledges Own Conditions
