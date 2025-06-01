https://sputnikglobe.com/20250601/us-envoy-admits-putin-right-about-ongoing-nato-proxy-war-against-russia-1122163008.html

US Envoy Admits Putin Right About Ongoing NATO Proxy War Against Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is right that there is currently a "proxy war" between Russia and NATO, US special presidential envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg admitted.

During an interview with Fox News, the envoy discussed US-Russia negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict. Kellogg also noted US President Donald Trump's progress in resolving the Ukrainian conflict. When asked by the host whether the Ukrainian conflict would end peacefully, Kellogg answered positively. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin stated that the West's pumping Ukraine with weapons does not contribute to the negotiations and will have a negative effect.

