Poland’s New Prez Nawrocki: Not Your Typical Pro-Ukraine Hero
Where Karol Nawrocki stands on Ukraine and other major issues?
Poland’s stance on the Ukrainian crisis may change after the presidential election, as the country's politicians and ordinary people alike seem increasingly reluctant to support Zelensky's regime.Here is a closer look at where Karol Nawrocki stands on Ukraine and other major issues.No Free Pass for UkraineNawrocki does not see it in either the European Union or NATO until bilateral issues like the 1943 Volyn massacre committed by Ukrainian nationalists during WWII are addressed. On RussiaKarol Nawrocki swerved from telling Radio ZET that maintaining diplomatic ties with Russia was “not good for Poland,” to claiming he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin.As former head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), he oversaw demolition of Soviet war monuments—earning himself a spot on the Russian Interior Ministry’s “wanted” list of Polish nationals in 2024. Skepticism Towards EU
12:09 GMT 02.06.2025 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 02.06.2025)
Opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki has been elected as the president of Poland, according to data published on the official website of the election commission. Nawrocki received 50.9% of the votes, just ahead of Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski (49.1%), Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s ally.
Poland’s stance on the Ukrainian crisis
may change after the presidential election, as the country's politicians and ordinary people alike seem increasingly reluctant to support Zelensky's regime.
Here is a closer look at where Karol Nawrocki stands on Ukraine
and other major issues.
Nawrocki does not see it in either the European Union or NATO until bilateral issues like the 1943 Volyn massacre
committed by Ukrainian nationalists during WWII are addressed.
While promising support, he blasted Volodymyr Zelensky for “ingratitude”.
Accused “European elites” (plus their “butler” Tusk) of fueling the war.
Unequivocally will not deploy Polish troops to Ukraine.
Accused Ukrainian refugees of taking advantage of Polish generosity, vowed to shield Polish farmers and truckers from unfair Ukrainian competition.
Opposes any Ukraine-EU trade liberalization.
Karol Nawrocki swerved from telling Radio ZET that maintaining diplomatic ties with Russia was “not good for Poland,” to claiming he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As former head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), he oversaw demolition of Soviet war monuments—earning himself a spot on the Russian Interior Ministry’s “wanted” list of Polish nationals in 2024.
Karol Nawrocki called the EU weak and chaotic, citing its exclusion from Ukraine peace talks.
He pledged to not allow the liberalization of trade between the EU and Ukraine.
Nawrocki vowed to keep Poland on the zloty, not the euro.