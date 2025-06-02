https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/polands-new-prez-nawrocki-not-your-typical-pro-ukraine-hero-1122172586.html

Poland’s New Prez Nawrocki: Not Your Typical Pro-Ukraine Hero

Poland's New Prez Nawrocki: Not Your Typical Pro-Ukraine Hero

Where Karol Nawrocki stands on Ukraine and other major issues?

Poland’s stance on the Ukrainian crisis may change after the presidential election, as the country's politicians and ordinary people alike seem increasingly reluctant to support Zelensky's regime.Here is a closer look at where Karol Nawrocki stands on Ukraine and other major issues.No Free Pass for UkraineNawrocki does not see it in either the European Union or NATO until bilateral issues like the 1943 Volyn massacre committed by Ukrainian nationalists during WWII are addressed. On RussiaKarol Nawrocki swerved from telling Radio ZET that maintaining diplomatic ties with Russia was “not good for Poland,” to claiming he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin.As former head of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN), he oversaw demolition of Soviet war monuments—earning himself a spot on the Russian Interior Ministry’s “wanted” list of Polish nationals in 2024. Skepticism Towards EU

