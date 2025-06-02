https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/russia-receives-memorandum-on-peaceful-settlement-from-ukraine---medinsky-1122168456.html

Russia Receives Memorandum on Peaceful Settlement From Ukraine - Medinsky

The head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia had received a version of the memorandum on a peaceful settlement of the conflict from Ukraine.

Medinsky told Russian media that the memorandum had been handed over in Ukrainian and English. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously stated that the Russian delegation was ready to present the Ukrainian side with a memorandum on the settlement during the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2. Russia proposes exchanging memoranda on the approaches of both sides to the negotiation process at the upcoming possible talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday. On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to resume direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the goal of the proposed talks with Ukraine is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul on May 15, but there were no contacts between representatives of the two countries. The meeting took place the next day and lasted almost two hours. Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation, said that Moscow and Kiev had agreed to present their vision of a possible future ceasefire. He also stated Russia's readiness to continue talks with Ukraine.

