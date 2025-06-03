https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/russian-forces-advancing-retribution-inevitable---ex-prez-medvedev-issues-stark-warning-to-ukraine-1122179575.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are actively advancing and will continue to advance, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.
"To everyone who is worried and waiting for retribution. It's right to worry – that’s what normal people do. Retribution is inevitable. But keep in mind: 1. Our Army is pushing forward and will continue to advance. Everything that needs to be blown up will be blown up, and those who must be eliminated will be," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.
Negotiations in Istanbul are needed not for "a compromise peace on someone else’s delusional terms but for ensuring our swift victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi regime," the official said.
"That's what the Russian Memorandum published yesterday is about," he added.
On Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had carried out a terrorist attack using FPV drones at airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. All of the attacks on airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. According to the ministry, the fires that occurred as a result of Ukraine's attacks on airfields in the Murmansk and Irkutsk regions were extinguished, and there were no casualties among the personnel.