US Withdraws About 500 Troops From Syria in Recent Weeks – Reports
2025-06-03
Sputnik International
The United States has withdrawn approximately 500 troops from Syria in recent weeks in line with the announced plan to consolidate its military presence in the country, Fox News reported on Monday, citing US officials.
US troops have vacated their three bases in Syria, with some, like Mission Support Site Euphrates, being handed over to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while another one, such as Mission Support Site Green Village, has been closed down, the report said. In April, the Pentagon announced its plans to decrease its military presence in Syria in the coming months from 2,000 to under 1,000 troops as part of efforts to consolidate US forces to select locations in the country. At the same time, Reuters reported earlier on Monday, citing President Donald Trump's new special envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, that the United States has approved Syria's new leadership initiative to recruit thousands of former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorists into its military. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Armed opposition leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was declared transitional president in January, and the new cabinet was formed in March.*terrorist group banned in Russia
US Withdraws About 500 Troops From Syria in Recent Weeks – Reports

04:57 GMT 03.06.2025
US soldiers disembark inside the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines after participating in joint military exercises on Monday, May 6, 2024
US soldiers disembark inside the Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan province, northern Philippines after participating in joint military exercises on Monday, May 6, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2025
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has withdrawn approximately 500 troops from Syria in recent weeks in line with the announced plan to consolidate its military presence in the country, Fox News reported on Monday, citing US officials.
US troops have vacated their three bases in Syria, with some, like Mission Support Site Euphrates, being handed over to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while another one, such as Mission Support Site Green Village, has been closed down, the report said.
In April, the Pentagon announced its plans to decrease its military presence in Syria in the coming months from 2,000 to under 1,000 troops as part of efforts to consolidate US forces to select locations in the country.
At the same time, Reuters reported earlier on Monday, citing President Donald Trump’s new special envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, that the United States has approved Syria's new leadership initiative to recruit thousands of former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorists into its military.
Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Armed opposition leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was declared transitional president in January, and the new cabinet was formed in March.
In this photo released by the Saudi Royal Palace, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2025
World
US Authorizes Transactions With Syria as Part of Sanctions Relief – Treasury
24 May, 04:38 GMT

*terrorist group banned in Russia
