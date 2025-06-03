https://sputnikglobe.com/20250603/us-withdraws-about-500-troops-from-syria-in-recent-weeks--reports-1122178843.html
US Withdraws About 500 Troops From Syria in Recent Weeks – Reports
Sputnik International
The United States has withdrawn approximately 500 troops from Syria in recent weeks in line with the announced plan to consolidate its military presence in the country, Fox News reported on Monday, citing US officials.
US troops have vacated their three bases in Syria, with some, like Mission Support Site Euphrates, being handed over to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while another one, such as Mission Support Site Green Village, has been closed down, the report said. In April, the Pentagon announced its plans to decrease its military presence in Syria in the coming months from 2,000 to under 1,000 troops as part of efforts to consolidate US forces to select locations in the country. At the same time, Reuters reported earlier on Monday, citing President Donald Trump’s new special envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, that the United States has approved Syria's new leadership initiative to recruit thousands of former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorists into its military. Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Armed opposition leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was declared transitional president in January, and the new cabinet was formed in March.*terrorist group banned in Russia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has withdrawn approximately 500 troops from Syria in recent weeks in line with the announced plan to consolidate its military presence in the country, Fox News reported on Monday, citing US officials.
US troops have vacated their three bases in Syria, with some, like Mission Support Site Euphrates, being handed over to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), while another one, such as Mission Support Site Green Village, has been closed down, the report said.
In April, the Pentagon announced its plans to decrease its military presence in Syria in the coming months from 2,000 to under 1,000 troops as part of efforts to consolidate US forces to select locations in the country.
At the same time, Reuters reported earlier on Monday, citing President Donald Trump’s new special envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, that the United States has approved Syria's new leadership initiative to recruit thousands of former Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorists into its military.
Syria's armed opposition captured Damascus on December 8, 2024. Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country. Armed opposition leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was declared transitional president in January, and the new cabinet was formed in March.
*terrorist group banned in Russia