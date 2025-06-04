https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/putin-trump-phone-call-lasted-70-minutes---kremlin-aide-1122193046.html

Putin-Trump Phone Call Lasted 70 Minutes - Kremlin Aide

The conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump lasted 70 minutes, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"About an hour ago, our president's fourth telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump ended. This conversation this time lasted about 1 hour and 10 minutes," Ushakov told reporters. The conversation began with the discussion of the situation around Ukraine, and Putin told Trump in detail about the results of the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul, Ushakov said, adding that the presidents also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Both presidents described their exchange as positive and productive, and confirmed readiness to stay in constant contact with each other, Ushakov added. "On the eve of this conversation, telephone conversations took place between various representatives of Russia and the United States. And during these conversations, it was agreed that in the current situation, immediately after these terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime and following the results of the second round of Istanbul talks, it would be worthwhile to hold a telephone conversation between the leaders. This was agreed upon, and the leaders then gave the appropriate commands to both the administration in Washington and our team here to specifically agree on the time," Ushakov told reporters.

