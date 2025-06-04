https://sputnikglobe.com/20250604/shoigu-in-north-korea-high-stakes-talks-with-kim-jong-un-1122187946.html

Shoigu In North Korea: High-Stakes Talks With Kim Jong-un

Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Pyongyang on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is planned that Shoigu will meet with the leader of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un.

According to the press service of the Russian Security Council, the talks are expected to cover "the implementation of some points of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and the DPRK, as well as the perpetuation of the memory of Korean fighters who helped liberate the Kursk region." Additionally, discussions will likely include current international issues, including the situation around Ukraine.This visit to Pyongyang is the latest for the Secretary of the Russian Security Council in recent months. Shoigu last visited Pyongyang in March of this year.In 2025, there will be no fewer large-scale bilateral contacts between Russia and the DPRK than in 2024, when the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed between Moscow and Pyongyang, Shoigu said at the international meeting of senior security representatives in Moscow at the end of May. Relations between Russia and the DPRK are developing vigorously, Shoigu noted.During the security forum in Moscow, Shoigu thanked North Korean military personnel for their assistance in liberating the Kursk region. They "fought for the liberation of our land as if it were their own," Shoigu emphasized.Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, on April 26, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin, particularly highlighting the assistance of the DPRK in defeating the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Putin thanked the units of the Korean People's Army that participated in defeating the Ukrainian fighters who invaded the Kursk border area, noting that they performed their duty with honor and bravery, earning them undying glory. He also expressed sincere gratitude to the Chairman of the DPRK, Kim Jong-un, and the entire leadership and people of the country. According to the President, the people of Russia will never forget the heroic deeds of the DPRK military.

