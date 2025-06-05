International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/entire-uk-state-apparatus-promoting-british-councils-interests-1122195276.html
Entire UK State Apparatus Promoting British Council's Interests
Entire UK State Apparatus Promoting British Council's Interests
Sputnik International
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that the British Council's significance as London's foreign influence tool is so high that the entire UK state apparatus is promoting its interests.
2025-06-05T08:45+0000
2025-06-05T08:45+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
state council
russia
british council
london
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121733832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0f8f4bb798e027fb37c56514253fa91b.jpg
The British Council's activities were designated "undesirable" in Russia earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced. FSB recommended that the countries friendly toward Russia expel the British Council from their territories. According to the FSB, the United Kingdom leverages its influence agents to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, which directly threatens their sovereignty and territorial integrity. "The analysis of documents available to FSB reveals that London uses seemingly benign bilateral projects in culture, education and other spheres to subsequently interfere in the internal affairs of other states, which directly threatens their sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read. Despite the closure of the British Council’s Russian branch, the organization continued subversive work from other countries, the FSB said. According to the FSB, the British Council is directly involved in confidential projects by the UK intelligence services aimed at undermining the sovereignty of independent states and has become London's main instrument of influence. Furthermore, FSB said it found evidence of its its participation in covert operations of the UK intelligence services disguised as assistance in conflict resolution, promotion of young political leaders and propaganda of Western non-traditional values.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250605/british-council-labeled-as-undesirable-in-russia-1122194275.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250602/uk-shifts-to-war-fighting-readiness-in-new-defense-strategy-1122173717.html
united kingdom (uk)
russia
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121733832_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a2e497f682e4b842993e3c27d7faed0c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's federal security service (fsb) said on thursday that the british council's significance as london's foreign influence tool is so high that the entire uk state apparatus is promoting its interests.
russia's federal security service (fsb) said on thursday that the british council's significance as london's foreign influence tool is so high that the entire uk state apparatus is promoting its interests.

Entire UK State Apparatus Promoting British Council's Interests

08:45 GMT 05.06.2025
© AP Photo / Stephanie LecocqBritain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference at the UK Ambassador's Residence in Paris, after a meeting with European leaders on strengthening support for Ukraine in Paris, Thursday, March 27, 2025.
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends a press conference at the UK Ambassador's Residence in Paris, after a meeting with European leaders on strengthening support for Ukraine in Paris, Thursday, March 27, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
© AP Photo / Stephanie Lecocq
Subscribe
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that the British Council's significance as London's foreign influence tool is so high that the entire UK state apparatus is promoting its interests.
The British Council's activities were designated "undesirable" in Russia earlier in the day, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced. FSB recommended that the countries friendly toward Russia expel the British Council from their territories.
"The British Council plays a leading role in UK foreign strategic operations. Its significance for UK influence activities is so great that its interests are promoted by the entire UK state machine," the FSB said.
According to the FSB, the United Kingdom leverages its influence agents to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, which directly threatens their sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"The analysis of documents available to FSB reveals that London uses seemingly benign bilateral projects in culture, education and other spheres to subsequently interfere in the internal affairs of other states, which directly threatens their sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement read.
The educational organization British Council in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2025
World
British Council Labeled as Undesirable in Russia
05:48 GMT
Despite the closure of the British Council’s Russian branch, the organization continued subversive work from other countries, the FSB said.
"Despite the fact that the Russian branch of the British Council was forcibly closed, the Council continued subversive work from the positions of other countries, engaging our citizens in its projects and hoping to return to Russia 'once the dust settles'," the FSB said in a statement.
According to the FSB, the British Council is directly involved in confidential projects by the UK intelligence services aimed at undermining the sovereignty of independent states and has become London's main instrument of influence. Furthermore, FSB said it found evidence of its its participation in covert operations of the UK intelligence services disguised as assistance in conflict resolution, promotion of young political leaders and propaganda of Western non-traditional values.
Keir Starmer speaking at the 2020 Labour Party leadership election hustings in Bristol, Saturday 1 February 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2025
Military
UK Shifts to War-Fighting Readiness in New Defense Strategy
2 June, 12:37 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала